As Wisconsin and the country appear to be heading into the teeth of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. census is rolling along — albeit cautiously — and responses from Jefferson and Dodge counties are exceeding state and national averages.
A check of Jefferson and Dodge counties Tuesday revealed that the response rate, in total for each county, to date, is 59.8% and 58.5%, respectively. Each county had final response rates in 2010 of about 75%, according to information provided by local census coordinator Robert O. Giblin.
Watertown’s response rate, so far, has been 60.8 percent; Jefferson’s, 60% and Juneau’s, 56.8%. The state average response rate, as of Monday, was 54.9%, Giblin said.
Nearby counties, such as Washington, Ozaukee and Waukesha have had high response rates, coming in with an average of 67.4%. Dane County’s response rate has been 62.4%, while Milwaukee County’s is 51.6%
U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham said this week the 2020 Census will need operational adjustments due to COVID-19.
“The 2020 Census is underway and more households across America are responding every day,” Ross and Dillingham said in a statement. “Over 70 million households have responded to date, representing over 48% of all households in America.”
The Census Bureau temporarily suspended 2020 Census field data collection activities in March. Ross said steps are already being taken to reactivate field offices beginning June 1, in preparation for the resumption of field data collection operations as quickly as possible.
“In-person activities, including all interaction with the public, enumeration, office work and processing activities will incorporate the most current guidance to promote the health and safety of staff and the public,” Ross and Dillingham said. “This will include recommended personal protective equipment (PPE) and social distancing practices.”
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, the U.S. Census Bureau is adjusting 2020 Census operations in order to:
- Protect the health and safety of the American public and Census Bureau employees.
- Implement guidance from federal, state and local authorities.
- Ensure a complete and accurate count of all communities.
According to Ross and Dillingham, once 2020 Census data collection is complete, the Census Bureau begins a lengthy, thorough and scientifically rigorous process to produce apportionment counts, redistricting information and other statistical data products that helps guide hundreds of billions of dollars in public and private sector spending each year.
“In order to ensure the completeness and accuracy of the 2020 Census, the Census Bureau is seeking statutory relief from Congress of 120 additional calendar days to deliver final apportionment counts,” Ross said. “Under this plan, the Census Bureau would extend the window for field data collection and self-response to Oct. 31, which will allow for apportionment counts to be delivered to the president by April 30, 2021, and redistricting data to be delivered to the states no later than July 31, 2021.
