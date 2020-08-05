JUNEAU — History was made outside of the courthouse Monday morning as Kristine Snow was sworn in as Dodge County’s first female judge.
Snow was sworn in by Dodge County Presiding Judge Brian Pfitzinger with members of the court’s staff, fellow judges and her family in attendance as she put on her robe for the first time with the help of husband, Todd Snow.
Pfitzinger said it is an honor for one to become a judge and called attention to retiring judge Steven Bauer for the kindness he showed to those who stood before him in the courtroom.
Snow said it was only a century ago when women were even able to vote in the United States. The 19th Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 18, 1920.
“I am honored to be the first woman judge in Dodge County,” Snow said. “I know there were some women voted for me, but so did others. I want to thank them all for their support.”
Snow said she holds high regard for the law and justice for everyone.
“I’m honored to join the other three judges on the bench in Dodge County and I want to thank my family too,” said Snow, surrounded by her husband and daughters, Alaina Snow, 16, and Shelby Rinehart, 11.
Snow, a native of Columbus, started her career in law after graduating from the Univeristy of Wisconsin-Madison Law School in 1992 and began a clerkship at the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in Waukesha. She was also endorsed by former Gov. Tommy Thompson and conservative Justice Jon Wilcox, who is retired.
In April, Snow defeated Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf by the narrowest of margins. The final vote tally was 10,351 for Snow and 10,017 for Sempf, a difference of 334 votes.
Before she was elected, Snow was part of a law firm in Waupun with her husband.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.