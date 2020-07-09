Melissa Lampe, director of Watertown’s Main Street Program, provided the Watertown Common Council with an update Tuesday on how things have been going for the first six months of 2020.
Lampe led off by saying the year, for her and her colleagues, has been unusually challenging due to the coronavirus, as it has for everyone.
“But we still have made some strides and accomplished some great things downtown,” she said.
Lampe noted that the Main Street Program remains committed to providing $26,500 in facade grant-funding to 11 pre-approved projects in the downtown area in 2020. Four of those projects have been completed and include the Curves building at 200 W. Main St., which has been painted and had tuck pointing done.
“That building is in fabulous condition,” Lampe said.
She said the Watertown Main Street Program runs the Tuesday Farmer’s Market and is doing so with COVID-19 safety measures in place.
According to Lampe, before the pandemic hit, the program was able to place more than 60 hanging flower pots to beautify the city, along with 11 planters that sit on the ground. Volunteers placed and maintain these.
Art On Main banners are also lining the downtown area and a banner auction will be held Aug. 16.
Lampe said, most importantly, the Main Street Program has provided “countless hours of support,” to local small businesses, offering grant and loan information, application assistance and resource direction to them as they try to survive the challenges of the coronavirus.
