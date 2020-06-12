Watertown Agri-Business Club has had to cancel what would have been its 51st year of the annual dairy breakfast on Father’s Day weekend, because of concerns with the coronavirus, which have put an end to most large gatherings this summer.
However, a cheese giveaway is planned for the same weekend.
This is the first time the club has had had to cancel its breakfast in 51 years. The club, which was started to get agriculture and business leaders to come together and handle problems in the community and to socialize, still has a few founding members involved.
This breakfast is the club’s only fundraiser and provides the revenue to help give out $18,000 in scholarships every year to graduating students. The club also gives money to the five food pantries in the area, and to many ag-related projects in the area, including programs at the schools. The club purchases animals at the Dodge and Jefferson county fairs, gives to are 4-H and Future Farmers of America, and to city events and projects.
The club has held the breakfast at 27 different farms in the area is already planning a breakfast for next year. Shane and Jennifer Sauer’s farm outside of Watertown will be home to the Watertown Breakfast on the Farm June 19-20, 2021.
In 2020, to help promote dairy in Wisconsin, the club will give free cheese to drive-up customers in Watertown at Kraemer Wisconsin Cheese and Farm & Fleet on Saturday, June 20, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Near its inception, the club started the breakfast on the farm to create income to give scholarships to any one going into the agriculture fields, starting with pig roasts in the park and then moving to the breakfasts on a working dairy farm to promote farmers in the area.In the beginning only graduating boys would qualify for this award, but later girls were also given them. The club then went on to helping any ag-related event or project in the area. In the late 60’s, they went to local fairs and started buying animals and later would raffle off the meat for extra income.
The club would meet on the fourth Thursday of the month — and still are each month at Turner Hall — to have a dinner, socialize and listen to different speakers on the upcoming new ag equipment and ideas. The club would mature into doing floats in the Watertown Fourth of July parade and being at events to help promote dairy in the community.
“We ask that you all support our farmers in our community,” said the club’s announcement. “It is June Dairy Month. Please remember our hard working farmers in our area. This is the backbone of our country.”
