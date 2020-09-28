JEFFERSON — One of the great, heartwarming traditions of fall — door-to-door trick or treating — is recommended for cancellation this year by Jefferson County’s top health official, due to COVID-19 risks.
Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott said Friday she and her colleagues are recommending no one take the chances of going door-to-door this Halloween season because the risks of contracting or transmitting COVID-19 are too high.
“Traditional trick-or-treating from neighbor-to-neighbor — going house-to-house and having in-person contact — is not recommended,” Scott said.
“Be safe and stay healthy this Halloween to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Scott said.
She said people should also remember that large Halloween gatherings that have been growing in popularity in recent years and close contact with people outside of a person’s household, increase risk.
“So, this year, find new ways to celebrate that don’t involve big, in-person parties, or traditional trick-or-treating,” Scott said.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Friday released guidelines to make Halloween and Trick or Treating safer in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department said events to avoid include:
- Large outdoor gatherings such as parties, festivals, and parades.
- In-person indoor parties and celebrations.
- Happy hours or socializing at bars.
Ideas for Celebrating More Safely include celebrating with fewer people in-person and/or more people online, holding virtual costume contests and parties.
The DHS said if a community hosts trick-or-treating this year, people should do it more safely.
“Leave individual grab bags or paper cups filled with goodies outside your door for children to take,” the DHS said. “If you can, watch and wave to trick-or-treaters through a window. Or, leave Halloween treats outside the door where friends and loved ones live for a contact-free way of celebrating. Instead of the usual close contact in a confined space, visit or create a drive-through haunted house experience.”
Other Considerations including staying local, getting vaccinated against the flu and if a person is experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, they should be sure to get tested and stay at home. They should also avoid close contact with people who are sick.
The usual precautions also remain firmly in place:
- People should stay at least 6 feet away from people they don’t live with.
- They should wear a cloth face covering whenever possible around people they don’t live with.
- Cloth face coverings should not be placed on children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or anyone who is unable to remove the covering without help.
- People should be aware that not everyone can safely wear a face covering due to medical conditions or trauma responses.
- They should wash hands frequently with soap and water, or use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.
- Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash or sanitize your hands.
- Regularly clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
In Watertown, Mayor Emily McFarland said the city does not set trick-or-treat hours. In Lake Mills, the situation is similar, according to a statement from the city.
“With Halloween on the horizon, the City of Lake Mills has clarified expectations for the celebration amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Halloween is a nationally recognized celebration. The City hasn’t provided general guidelines for trick-or-treating times and does not organize nor orchestrate any activities or events related to Halloween. The City has no legal authority to “cancel” Halloween or restrict the free movement of its residents during this celebration. Residents make their own decision regarding trick-or-treat activities.”
