JEFFERSON — Trying to budget for a household for the entirety of next year is — to put it mildly — extremely difficult in the environment presented by COVID-19. Budgeting for an entire county during a pandemic is almost impossible.
That is, however, what Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier and his administrative colleagues have been trying to do, along with input from the county’s department heads and finance committee.
Wehmeier addressed a number of different budgetary subjects Monday morning over the course of an approximately 75-minute presentation to the finance committee on how the county might be collecting its revenues and spending funds in 2021. Among the subjects were what the administrator called “a budget in transition.”
As of Monday, Wehmeier recommended a tax rate of $3.73 per $1,000 of equalized valuation. This is a 3.65% decrease from 2020’s $3.80. He said the change is due, in part, to an increase in property values in the county. The tax rate in 2019 was $3.99 per $1,000 of equalized valuation.
According to Wehmeier, expenditures in 2021 are estimated to be $79,814,513, with revenues coming in at $45,789,145. The proposed countywide tax levy is estimated at $29,068,334. Expenditures for 2020 were budgeted at $85,139,626.
The countywide sales tax is expected to be down by $200,000 in 2021, for a total collection by the county estimated at $6.325 million. Net new construction, however, is anticipated to be up by 1.8%, to $500,000, for county revenue. It usually generates $250,000 to $300,000.
State shared revenue is expected to remain static, but Wehmeier said the county can never be sure what is happening in areas in which it has no control. The administrator said the amount of shared revenue the county receives from the state has stayed about the same the entire seven years he has been in the position with the county and although he doesn’t expect it to change, it does not purchase as much as it once did.
Trending down are the county’s utility tax and investment incomes.
Discussing the county’s reserves and contingency funds, Wehmeier said the county ended 2019 “very well” and despite the COVID-19 problems faced by the health department, no exceptions to policy will be needed. The general contingency fund is sitting at $515,990. Wehmeier said he wished there was more money in that fund, due to the unusual number of “unknowns” presented by 2021.
Discussing revenue generated by the fair park, Wehmeier said fair park staff members are doing their best to hang onto the smaller events that generate revenue for the county in 2021. It is, of course, still unknown whether there will be a 2021 county fair or any larger events.
Wehmeier said department heads were asked to create three different budget scenarios for the coming year. One was deemed the “status quo,” while the others reflected 5 percent and 10 percent reductions. He said he appreciated their efforts and creativity during the process.
The “elephant in the room” in this year’s budgeting process was the county’s health department.
Unknowns for county budget makers in the area of health matters in 2021 will come in the form of state and federal requirements, COVID-19 case rates and if/when a vaccine is created. Other usual duties, such as dealing with alcohol and drug issues, are posing concerns, as are uncertainties about related revenues.
General economic unknowns for county budget makers include post-election impacts, unemployment, the federal reserve’s impact on interest rates, the federal budget, and stimulus and the state budget.
Personnel changes will be carefully considered and the proposed budget, according to Wehmeier, has flexibility built into it to allow, among other things, new visions for how the county should operate and staff departments, as well as setting sustainable goals.
Relatively mild personnel changes, in terms of reductions and additions, are expected in the health department, human services, clerk of courts, county clerk’s office, economic develop and medical examiner’s office.
Wehmeier said capital projects and items to be dealt with in 2021 include the fleet program of vehicles used by county personnel, flood mitigation efforts that have been ongoing for years and the communications project to integrate law enforcement radios and computers. Others are creation of broadband internet service in rural areas and improving the Interurban Trail.
“Potential park projects could be added,” he said, adding the capital budget does not have a lot of facilities projects in it, but is one that will keep essential services going.
County highway projects for 2021 include a rehabilitation of County Highway N from Jefferson to Whitewater at a cost of $3.6 million. Of this, $2.6 million will come from the county tax levy and $1 million from a state DOT grant. County Highway N north of Jefferson will be resurfaced at a cost of $1.15 million.
“This is a lot of work. We will be pretty busy,” Wehmeier said, noting Highway N from Jefferson to Whitewater is a heavily traveled road due to people going from the Highway 26 Jefferson bypass to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.
Of the county’s tax levy, the highway department is expected to consume $5,685,587 next year.
Wehmeier said after the meeting that the budget in a COVID-19 environment prioritizes the county’s preparations for a variety of fiscal scenarios, but still meet the needs for service delivery in many situations that he said are growing.
“Our departments prepared three budget scenarios to assist us with measuring impacts on service delivery due to known and unknown budget reductions,” he said. “Some of that information was utilized in the proposed budget and some might wait to be utilized if we see the economy trending downward in the future. The way the budget was prepared this year gives us several options to respond to future challenges if the need arises.”
Wehmeier said the budget he and department heads are presenting to the finance committee balances service impacts and fiscal realities, “ ... but also allows for flexibility and sustainability as the county manages projections versus realities.”
The committee is scheduled to approve a tentative budget, tax levy and rate Thursday. The documents will be forwarded to the Jefferson County Board of Supervisors and that panel traditionally approves them in November.
