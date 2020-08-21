Consumers of soft drinks and beer may have noticed that some of their favorite smaller brands are harder to find these days, and according to those in the beverage brewing, canning and distribution industries, there are several reasons for this.
Those in the drinks industry said this week that reasons are many, and include bottling and distribution personnel spending more of their workdays focusing on cleaning and sanitizing, changes in how consumers are imbibing their favorite beverages and in some areas of the country, a shortage of aluminum cans.
According to a report from CNN Business, perhaps the biggest factor in the shift in beverage availabilities is the coronavirus and changing consumer habits related to it.
“Beer that would have ended up in kegs at restaurants and bars has shifted, along with other kinds of alcohol, to being sold in retail stores and through online channels and consumed at home — often in cans,” CNN reported.
Seven-Up Bottling Co. of Watertown’s operations manager of almost nine years, Nathan Wegner, offered his thoughts on the situation.
“Everyone is dealing with some adversity and changes, and we are dealing with changes in consumer purchasing habits,” Wegner said. “People are saying, ‘Let’s stay at home,’ so there is more pressure on the grocery supply chain than in the past.”
Seven-Up Bottling in Watertown distributes many different beverage brands, including, of course, 7-Up, Dr. Pepper, A&W, Sun Drop, Sunkist, Canada Dry and Snapple. It also distributes a number of smaller brands, including Evian and Core waters.
“We are trying to provide our customers with what they want,” Wegner said. “We try to be innovative and stay with the customers (through the COVID-19 pandemic),” he said. “We are seeing considerable drinking being done at home, as opposed to restaurants and bars, so there is a can shortage and production limitations.”
As with many other businesses, Wegner said, an industry “D-Day” for his firm was March 17.
“That was the date we were officially struck by the closing of our premises accounts,” he said of businesses such as bars and restaurants. “That was the first of the major dominoes to fall for us. Now we supply businesses the best we can, with our employees safety at the forefront.”
Wegner agreed the beverage industry, in general, is seeing a high demand for aluminum cans these days.
“There aren’t as many cans as before,” he said.
According to CNN, beverage supply problems are prompting large brewers, like Molson Coors, to cut back on the breadth of brands they sell, thus causing some favorite beverages to be out of stock in stores.
Rita Lueck of Lueck Metal Recycling in Watertown, however, had a very different story to tell.
Lueck said her business has been struggling through a lengthy period of aluminum prices that have tanked. She also said customers are not bringing in their aluminum cans with as much frequency these days, because prices paid are at an all-time low.
She labeled the situation a “paradox.”
“Only the super-large recyclers in the big cities are making it through this (pandemic),” she said. “We are not seeing demand for aluminum and nobody is paying anything for it, so it goes against the theory of supply and demand. My buyers are not thrilled with buying aluminum right now. The market is bad.”
Wegner said among the different reasons his business is not distributing as wide an array of beverages in the numbers it once did is that employees are spending considerable time cleaning and sanitizing things inside and outside their immediate working environments.
“Employees have done an incredible job through this pandemic,” he said. “We consider them our most valuable asset.”
Wegner said employee morale is fine, but that all are aware that changes, such as the ones his currently industry is enduring, are never easy.
“Our employees have adapted to make sure our customers are supplied and everyone remains safe,” Wegner said.
Seven-Up of Watertown has 85 employees, with 30 working inside the facility on South First Street, and the the rest serving as drivers and on sales teams that go out to stores to do merchandising.
He stressed the importance of safety as the beverage distribution process continues through a pandemic.
“The cleaning adds time to employees’ days,” he said, “but we must be understanding in our new world — our ‘new normal.’”
A Daily Times call to Watertown’s Wis-Pak Inc. seeking comment, was not returned.
Mike Schey is owner and sales/distribution manager at Hubbleton Brewing Company, west of Watertown. He said his firm does not sell its beer in aluminum cans, but does so in kegs and draught forms, as well as in glass bottles.
Schey said prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hubbleton sold half of its beer in kegs and draught form to restaurants and bars. The other half was distributed in bottles. After the onset of COVID-19, distribution shifted to 75% bottles and 25% draught. He said as the pandemic has evolved, Hubbleton is back to a balance of about 70% bottles and 30% draught.
Schey said he’s hoping that his business will be able to sell more draught beer this fall if the virus comes under control, and bars and restaurants can more fully reopen.
He said he had big plans for Hubbleton’s tap room to be open this summer, but that didn’t happen due to COVID-19 safety concerns.
“It’s a shot in the dark in terms of whether people will start returning to the bars and restaurants. If everyone stays on the same page and we don’t see spikes in the virus, then (our normal distribution) might come back incrementally,” he said.
Schey’s father, Dan Schey, a co-owner and brewer in the company, said Hubbleton’s case sales have more than doubled since the pandemic shutdowns began.
“Everyone went from the bars, taverns and restaurants to the grocery and liquor stores,” he said. “We’ve had some shipping delays and there were some hiccups, but there’s been nothing major. We’ve gotten through this pretty well.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.