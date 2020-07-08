With the Town of Oconomowoc at No. 1, Watertown comes in as the 84th safest city in the state of Wisconsin as ranked by SafeWise, a tracker of crime in the United States. Lake Mills comes in tops in Jefferson County at 28.
The SafeWise list takes into account a municipality’s rate of property crime and violent crime per 1,000 incidents.
SafeWise is an online resource that offers safety solutions, information, and recommendations for home and community.
“America’s safest cities reflect nationwide crime rate trends that continue to decline year after year,” the SafeWise survey said. “And even though people often feel like crime rates are on the rise, they told us that they’re less worried about their safety this year than last.”
Last year, the FBI reported nationwide drops of 4% in violent crime and 6% in property crime rates.
“We also saw everyday worry about crime drop from 58% in 2019 to 46% in our 2020 State of Safety survey,” Safewise said.
This year’s safest cities reported a slight overall rise in the collective average violent crime rate — .30 incidents per 1,000 people in 2020 compared to .20 incidents in 2019, but property crime dropped significantly.
“This year’s list is based on the most current FBI data available, which represents major crimes reported in 2018,” SafeWise said. “It will be a couple years before we see the full impact of the novel coronavirus — but we’ve been keeping a close eye on crime trends during the pandemic.”
According to Safewise, nationwide, stay-at-home orders have curbed much crime.
Other cities in Dodge and Jefferson counties that made the list were Beaver Dam at 94, Fort Atkinson at 103 and Jefferson at 107.
