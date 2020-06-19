JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Chamber of Commerce is offering a unique opportunity as it invites its businesses and events to occupy a small section of the city for up to three years — on city light pole banners — to get the message out about their products and services.
“We want to tell a story, through photos, of what it’s like to live, work and play in Jefferson,” Jefferson Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jen Pinnow said this week. “Using photos on street pole banners provides an opportunity to evoke emotion, rekindle memories and spark conversation.”
Pinnow said the program, the first of its kind in the area, is “a unique opportunity to connect businesses, community and schools, to show how we support each other – in good times and bad.”
She said she and her chamber colleagues hope it inspires both locals and visitors to explore different parts of the city, check out different businesses and restaurants, and return for annual events.
The banners will be 60 by 30 inches and will be two-sided. They will feature a photo related to the business, event, location, school or people who have purchased the sign.
The banners will be placed on light poles throughout the city, on Main and Racine streets and Jackson Avenue, but will also be located on the edges of city. They will be placed randomly and rotated annually.
Photos will be provided by the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce, or the businesses and community member, and will be subject to committee approval.
The number of banners available will be limited to about 60 and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Sponsorships will serve to fund the project and as a fundraiser for the Jefferson Chamber of Commerce,” Pinnow said, adding there is a three-year sponsorship commitment at a cost of $200 per year for chamber members and $250 per year for non-members. There is an option to pay in full, up-front, or be billed annually.
The sponsor’s name will be placed along bottom of banner, but no logos will be permitted.
“The program will be evaluated over the course of three years, to determine marketing effectiveness, to continue with the same photos or run a second campaign,” Pinnow said. “Priority will be given to Jefferson area businesses, subject to committee approval.”
Pinnow said, all photos used on banners must have a signed photo release on file with the chamber of commerce. Participants may select from chamber “stock” photos or submit one of their own that would be subject to chamber committee approval.
Sponsorships were available to chamber members only through Thursday and are now open to all through June 26. Banners go on display Aug. 10 and will be up annually, spring through fall. To contact the chamber, call 920-674-4511.
Pinnow said she was put in charge of proposing a design for the banners and after doing research online, she found she was inspired by the Memorial Union Terrace banners at UW-Madison.
“Each banner photo depicted a different activity including windsurfing, relaxing on the iconic terrace chairs, a father and son fishing and a student from the 50s or 60s sitting in a chair laughing,” she said. “Each photo was so simple, but evoked its own personal story. I immediately connected with them on a variety of levels, because I’ve sat in those iconic terrace chairs, I’ve soaked up the beautiful views of Lake Mendota and I was inspired to take my kids fishing there.”
Pinnow said she continued looking at other banners, but always came back to those at the Memorial Union Terrace.
“That’s when I knew we had to tell the story of Jefferson in the same fashion,” she said.
Pinnow initially developed a mock-up of a banner, using one photo of Buddy the goat from Goat Island in Jefferson, but knew right away, it wasn’t enough to pitch her idea.
“I spent more time than I care to admit combing through photos from our tourism and chamber collection and from Jefferson-related online sources to present 16-plus samples highlighting Jefferson events, activities, unique artwork and iconic locations,” she said. “It became a heartfelt project, just putting the samples together, because with each mock-up, a new story emerged from the smiling faces of Gemuetlichkeit Days, or the memory I have of riding the Ferris Wheel with my daughter at the Jefferson County Fair.”
Pinnow said she believes photos are a powerful branding tool, and she “looks forward to seeing reminders of the good-natured community that I am so fortunate to call home.”
Jefferson Mayor Dale Oppermann chimed in, saying he and other city officials are also excited about the project, saying it gives the city and chamber a chance to showcase what Jefferson has to offer in pictures, all over the city.
“Along with that,” he said, “it allows businesses and organizations the opportunity to promote their causes and it brightens up the community.”
Oppermann also said it is offering “a great opportunity” for the city and chamber to work in partnership to help promote common causes in Jefferson.
