A pair of Watertown business owners are in hot water as they face charges in Jefferson County Circuit Court for allegedly keeping their businesses open in violation of the state’s special COVID-19 “safer at home” health order.
The misdemeanor charges have been filed after Watertown police determined the businesses continued operating when, under ordinance, they should be closed during the coronavirus crisis.
According to a set of two criminal complaints on file at the Jefferson County Clerk of Courts Office, David D. Carlin, 44, of Johnson Creek, owner of Watertown’s downtown Firecracker Pub, 516 E. Main St. and Jorge Jose Monterrey-Estrada, owner of The Gym, 612 S. Church St., Watertown, are charged with violating governmental rules of operations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Carlin is facing two counts of being in violation of health rules and orders, while Monterrey-Estrada is facing one count.
The state order limiting certain business’s manner of operations was put into effect March 17 by Gov. Tony Evers and states that all bars and restaurants must be closed until further notice, with the exception that restaurants may remain open for take-out or delivery service only. No seating may be provided, and food may not be consumed at the restaurant. Restaurants and bars must also preserve social distancing of six feet between customers during pick up.
Other businesses, such as The Gym, are also being required to be closed during the pandemic.
The complaint against Carlin stated that, on March 21 and subsequent occasions, police inspected his Firecracker Pub and found people inside the establishment drinking beer and on one occasion, shooting pool. Carlin told police that the people were there to clean the establishment and when their work was done, they were having a private party.
The complaint stated, in part, that on March 21, at 12:58 a.m., Watertown Police Officer Landon Muehlenkamp drove past the Firecracker and saw there was a black curtain covering the front door.
“Through the window in front of the bar, he saw two people he recognized from prior contacts near the bar area, Jonelle Straube and David Carlin,” the complaint stated. “He also saw three to five other people seated at the bar with bottles in front of them.”
Muehlenkamp parked and walked up to the bar.
“The door was locked. He knocked on the door,” the complaint said. “While standing at the door, he looked to his right and saw three to five people at the bar area with the defendant and Straube. There were bottles containing yellow liquid on the bar. After he knocked on the door, he could hear a male voice saying, ‘hide your beers.’ He could then hear bottles clanking. Officer Muehlenkamp again knocked on the door. When Straube answered the door, she told Officer Muehlenkamp they were having a ‘cleaning party.’”
Carlin said he kept the gathering to less than 10 people and no one paid for the alcohol.
“The defendant said the people were inside to help him clean,” the complaint said. “He said he was paying them for helping by giving them beer.”
Police told Carlin that, because the bar was a licensed establishment, he was in violation of the law when he distributed alcohol there during the pandemic shutdown.
On March 29, Watertown police returned to the Firecracker and found a white paint drop-cloth hanging from the ceiling about 15 feet back from the front windows, preventing officers from seeing inside.
“Officer Muehlenkamp could hear multiple voices coming from inside,” the complaint said. “He could also hear the sound of billiards balls hitting each other. Officer Muehlenkamp knocked on the door. He saw Jonelle Straube and approximately three other people walking from the bar through the Golden Dragon dining room area, which is attached to the bar. They all appeared to be holding cans or bottles of Bud Light.”
A short time later, according to the complaint, Carlin walked out of the bar and approached Muehlenkamp and Gallegos.
“The officers told the Carlin they were going to search the premises,” the complaint stated. “The defendant said, ‘Not tonight.’ (He) said they could only search his bar for tax purposes.”
One of the officers told Carlin he could hear them playing pool inside.
“(Carlin) said they were playing pool with friends. He said they were sanding and painting, which is why the paint drop clothes were hung up,” the complaint said. “He said they were not charging for drinks. (Carlin then) said, ‘Give me a ticket or tell me to go to a judge. I’m done. Take my license away.’”
On March 25, according to his criminal complaint, Monterrey-Estrada was allowing patrons to use fitness equipment inside The Gym if they had a key to the business, which is located just north of Pick n’ Save.
“(That day) officers from the Watertown Police Department were made aware of an anonymous tip that advised that the owner of The Gym was endangering the community by refusing to comply with the governor’s order,” the complaint stated.
The anonymous complainant reported that Monterry-Estrada, as owner of The Gym, confirmed on his Facebook page that he was not closing the business and that members could continue to use the facility.
In a call from the Watertown Police Department to Monterrey-Estrada, he stated that his business was closed, but that people could use their keys to the facility if they wanted to.
“(A police officer) advised the defendant that allowing people to use The Gym as they normally did was a blatant violation of the ‘safer at home’ order,” the complaint said. “The defendant stated that he intended to push back a little against the order by doing it this way. (The officer) advised the defendant that he would be sending a referral to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, as it looked like he was blatantly violating the order.”
Each count of the health violations carry penalties of 30 days in jail and/or a fine of $500.
According to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office, there have been no complaints of businesses operating outside the governor’s orders as of Wednesday afternoon.
