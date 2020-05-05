Garden centers and nurseries are used to being busy this time of year with spring planting, but this season it feels different, while the traditional kickoff to biking season has moved up.
At McKay Nursery in Waterloo, a trend in families utilizing at-home time to teach gardening-related topics to children has emerged.
“People are outside more at home and they aren’t taking family vacations,” McKay Marketing Manager Natalie Jonas said. “People are more interested in purchasing plants and using it as a teaching opportunity for kids. If you’re stuck at home, you might as well be outside. I think May is going to be busy for us, but it typically is, with the weather.”
The organization has seen a surge in interest for edible gardening plants like fruits and vegetables.
“The edible gardening has always been kind of there in the Madison market,” Jonas said. “It’s seen an increase (in demand). Part of that is people teaching kids how to grow their own fruit. That’s been a cool thing to be a part of and see with all of this COVID stuff going on.”
McKay is the state’s oldest and largest nursery, specializing in fresh and high-level growings since 1897. It serves customers online, at retail stores and for wholesale and nursery needs, often sending orders countrywide.
Jonas noted that the business is being affected in different ways by COVID-19, leading to more online sales while wholesale sales are down.
“Wholesale is definitely smaller because retail garden centers that purchase from us were hit harder early on,” Jonas said. “We expect that to catch up in May.”
The company has altered the way it connects with customers, especially on the landscape design side.
“There definitely has been a shift in how we’re interacting with customers,” Jonas said. “Typically our employees go to a home and it’s an intimate experience with homeowners. We have virtual meetings now by Zoom or over email.
“Designers will walk the property and homeowners will be inside guiding them around through windows. We are finding innovative ways to still do business while keeping customers safe. It’s kind of adapting to make everyone feel comfortable.”
At Poyer’s Farm Market in Fort Atkinson, Assistant Manager Debbie Ackatz has noticed a real sense of joy among those who have been in to purchase flowers.
“As people are coming in, they seem so excited to be out and about and talking to other people,” Ackatz said. “We need that in our lives right now. Hopefully they find a little bit (of that hope) here with the flowers.”
Poyer’s, which sells fresh produce, was deemed an essential business and has remained open during the coronavirus pandemic. During May, the store receives a shipment of plants every weekday and will be lined with bedding and vegetable plants, hanging plants for Mother’s Day and other outdoor plants.
“Now that we open our doors for spring flowers, we expect to be busy,” Ackatz said. “Dealing with COVID-19 hasn’t been an issue. As we are getting busier, we have supplied masks to employees. When we get busy we’ll be wearing those. People seem excited to buy flowers since they’ve been cooped up at home. They are happy to get out. They can order and pay over the phone and then we take flowers to their car. We are going to make sure we keep our distances and adapt as we need to.”
Ackatz explained it’s too early to know whether Poyer’s will be its usual busy during May, typically the prime month for flower sales.
2 Rivers Bicycle and Outdoor in Fort Atkinson, meanwhile, is accustomed to many getting bikes serviced in June with kids set to be at home in the summer. This year, folks are looking to start riding earlier.
“With the weather warming, there will be more demand and people will want their bikes serviced,” 2 Rivers Bicycle and Outdoors Manager Brent Baumann said. “(The COVID-19 pandemic) pushed up when people would usually get their bikes out to ride. It usually ramps up when kids get out of school. That’s created some of it. Some folks are looking for ways to get outside safely, and a bike is a great way to do that.”
The shop saw an uptick in bike sales during April compared to the same period last year with hybrid- or recreation-style bikes and kids bikes being especially sought after, Baumann said.
The organization has separated maintenance hours from regular business hours while also making curbside pickup and home delivery for bike purchases available.
“Our hope is folks who maybe haven’t gotten on a bike in a while will rediscover their love for biking as a silver lining (to the current situation),” Baumann said.
