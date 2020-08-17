“Now go. Go and build your future…make the world a better place.”
Riley Kappell, a senior class representative, didn’t mince words in his graduation farewell speech. It was his time.
Friday belonged to Watertown High School’s class of 2020.
It did. Three, separate waves of seniors walked across the stage to receive their diplomas: They did it. They weathered four years of school with their last year seeing political and social turmoil across the nation, while also witnessing the U.S. battle a deadly pandemic.
COVID-19 pushed the ceremony from its June date, leaving the class of 2020 waiting until Friday to get together one last time at Landsverk Field. With temperatures in the mid-80s, the celebrations took place at 5:30, 6:45 and 8 p.m. The three separate ceremonies were decided on by the district staff, administration and the Watertown Health Department to allow for social distancing.
“We had our last day of high school without even knowing it,” he said. “Overnight, we lost our teachers, our classrooms, our prom, our last season on the field, state competitions and countless other things. We never let it stop us.”
He said the pandemic empowered the class of 2020 to continue its push beyond fear to greatness.
”We know that in this world it takes all kinds. Every generation has its defining moment, yet out generation doesn’t let these moments define us,” he said. “We learn something from them and then go after it.”
He quoted Dr. Seuss and said, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”
Kappell reminded his classmates the future is no longer promised.
“This pandemic has taught us that we can’t stand divided,” he said. “We may have to have mask our faces, but we can’t mask our determination. Because the entire world is watching the class of 2020.”
He said he and the rest of the class of 2020 may not know all of the answers with the uncertain future, but they must prepare for anything.
“Now go. Go and build your future…make the world a better place,” Kappell said. “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.”
