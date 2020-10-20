Goblins, ghosts and witches will still hit the streets this Halloween, as many surrounding communities of Watertown have set trick-or-treat hours.
The Watertown American Legion Post is breaking a 50-year tradition by canceling its annual Halloween parade down Main Street due the coronavirus pandemic. Along with canceling the parade, the legion did not set trick or treat hours in the city.
Most years, the legion set trick-or-treat hours in the city the Sunday before Halloween from 1 to 4 p.m. with a parade to follow. The parade started on west of the new Sharp Corner Park and proceeded to the legion hall on First Street where costumes were judged and other festivities were held. It has been canceled this year to avoid large gatherings and close contact with people.
Legion officials are not saying people can not trick or treat, they are just not setting any citywide hours. County and state officials are encouraging people to celebrate in ways that don’t involved big in-person parties or traditional trick or treating.
The Watertown Main Street Program is hosting its Pumpkin Palooza, but will not have downtown trick or treating based on the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the city’s health department. There will be a pumpkin parade to vote on the best carved gourd and a rock hunt on Halloween.
The Watertown Public Library is hosting a Light the Library event with pumpkin carving and the Watertown Parks and Recreation Department is holding a Hunt in the Parks event for a Halloween scavenger hunt.
Only the village of Clyman is following Watertown’s lead, and has canceled trick or treating for this year, according to its website.
One community, Johnson Creek, is still debating the issue, while several others have listed hours for trick or treating.
In August, when the virus was on a slower pace, the Johnson Creek Village Board set trick-or-treat hours from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31. But according to Village Administrator Brad Calder, the trick-or-treat hours are still set, but the board will reassess trick or treat when it meets Monday night as the impact of COVID is changing daily.
In Lake Mills, trick or treat is not sponsored by the city or any organization. The hours have always been 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 31. It is up to the residents if they want to participate in the activity.
Two area communities are kicking off trick or treating this Sunday. In Waterloo, children in costume can go from house to house seeking treats from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, and those in Sullivan can trick or treat from 1 to 4 p.m.
Other communities with trick or treating include, Ashippun 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31; Hustisford, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31; Ixonia, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31; Jefferson, 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31; Juneau, 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 1; Neosho, 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31; Oconomowoc, business trick or treating 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 31, residential trick or treating 6 to 8 p.m.; and Reeseville, 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31.
Dodge County Human Services and Health Department has recommended that communities that host trick or treating do it safely. They encourage participants to leave individual grab bags or paper cups filled with goodies outside a door for children to take. For a contact-free way of celebrating, leave goodies on a front porch or step.
In most communities, homes that are participating in trick or treat have a porch light lit.
