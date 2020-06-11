JUNEAU — World War II didn’t keep the Dodge County Fair from canceling, but this year’s ongoing uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 has.
The annual event, which is held at the Dodge County Fairgrounds in Juneau, was set to take place Aug. 19-23, but the coronavirus trumped it.
“Our hearts are heavy knowing we can’t gather for our annual event as we have during the past 132 years,” said Doug Ninmann, Dodge County Fair president, “but now and always, the health and safety of all involved is paramount.”
He said the Dodge County Fair has been “a strong, community tradition for 132 years,” where generations gathered to enjoy in food, learning and fun.
“We showcase youth and adult exhibitors, agriculture, vendors, local non-profits, music and entertainment as we gather to celebrate Dodge County,” he said.
He said the Dodge County Fair Board have been communicating with county staff and various health officials, UW-Madison Extension-Dodge County staff, fair volunteers and vendors, the Wisconsin Association of Fairs, and others in the fair industry about the options given the COVID-19 health crisis.
“The health and safety of all people associated with every aspect of our fair is our top priority,” Ninmann said. “Please know that this cancellation has been the most difficult decision our fair board has ever faced. We thank you for understanding.”
Dodge County Fair Treasurer Sharon Keil said even during World War II when prisoners of war were kept in a building on the fairgrounds, the fair still went on.
“The hard part of the cancellation is all of the people who come to exhibit their goods, especially the children who show their animals,” Keil said. “There were just too many open-ended questions to make the fair work safely for all of the people involved with it.”
She said the fair board held off on the decision to cancel as long as it could.
“We weighed a lot of different things, but, in the end, it all came down to the safety and health of everyone,” she said “I’m glad we made the decision, but feel terrible about it. We will just need to make next year’s fair bigger and better.”
Ninmann said he, too, is saddened about making the decision.
“We look forward to brighter days ahead and are excited to begin planning for the 2021 Dodge County Fair,” Ninmann said.
He said the fair is scheduled to return next year in its entirety Aug. 18-22 where Dodge County residents and others can gather to celebrate all that is special and unique to the county.
“Until then, stay safe, be well, and support each other,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.