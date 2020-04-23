The telephone number for the Watertown Daily Times has changed, effective this week.
The new main number is 920-390-6040. The old numbers, ending in 4949 and 4902, no longer works.
The newsroom can be reached at that number above or by calling 920-390-6039. The old number, ending in 5161 no longer works.
All phone numbers that connect directly to individual staff members remain unchanged and are fully operational.
