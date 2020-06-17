IXONIA — WE Energies is hoping to locate a liquid natural gas storage facility on more than 100 acres northeast of Hill and North roads, with the facility operational by late 2023.
According to a letter sent by We Energies to residents of the area in recent days, southeastern Wisconsin is in need of additional natural gas supplies to meet customer use on the coldest days of the year.
To address this, according to WE Energies Project Manager Rick O’Conor, the utility is proposing to construct and operate two liquid natural gas storage facilities, one in Ixonia and another of similar size, in Walworth County’s Bluff Creek.
O’Conor described what the liquid natural gas storage facilities do, saying natural gas is taken from the underground pipeline system during the summer months, when demand is lowest. It is then cooled until it turns into a liquid and is stored in a tank.
During the winter, when demand for natural gas is high, the liquid natural gas is warmed and returned to its natural gas form. It is then sent back through the pipeline system for customers to use in heating homes, cooking meals and for other needs.
O’Conor said the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin, the state Department of Transportation and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration have regulatory authority over the facilities and their locations. The Wisconsin Consumer Protection Bureau will also have limited jurisdiction.
“We anticipate filing an application to construct the projects with the PSC this summer,” O’Conor said. “The approval timeframe depends on the size and scope of the project, but typically takes about six months to a year. If approved, construction is expected to begin during the summer of 2021 with a planned in-service date of late 2023.”
WE Energies is planning to purchase the Ixonia property near the Hill/North roads intersection, if the project is approved. The facility, itself, would occupy approximately 20 acres of the more than 100 acres WE Energies is pursuing.
“The next step is to conduct environmental surveys in these areas to identify potential sensitive natural resources and provide additional information for planning purposes,” O’Conor said. “Our representatives and contractors, who are identified as essential service workers, will be surveying and gathering data in the coming weeks, while following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for Safety.”
According to O’Conor, due to COVID-19, WE Energies is unable to hold a public information meeting at this time, but hopes to have a session scheduled later this summer.
“We welcome the opportunity to provide more detailed project information (to the public) and answer questions, individually, by phone,” O’Conor said.
The number to call to ask about the project is 877-380-0522.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.