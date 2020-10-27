CLYMAN — An alert fire chief might have kept might have kept a fire from being worse.

Clyman Fire Chief Eric Howlett was driving by and witnessed heavy smoke and flames coming from a property around 11 a.m. Sunday on County Highway J.

Howlett found a machine shed and its contents on fire, which caused $150,000 in damages.

Because of the amount of equipment and a camper being stored in the shed, Howlett immediately got more help to put out the fire.

Reeseville, Lowell, Watertown, Hustisford, Juneau, Lebanon, Horicon, Neosho, Waterloo, and Johnson Creek fire departments provided the Clyman Fire Department with mutual aid. And Dodge County Sheriff’s Office helped with traffic control.

The Clyman Fire Department found the cause of the fire to be a wood splitter that was being used to cut wood. The owner had surrounded the hot motor with wood after splitting it.

Firefighters were on the scene for two hours dealing with hot spots. No one was hurt.

