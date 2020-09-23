With the Watertown Unified School District going virtual and most parochial schools starting the 2020-21 school year face to face, how has that affected the year so far?
The answer is that it’s difficult to tell.
Leaders of Watertown’s parochial and public schools said Tuesday they are pleased with the way their educational institutions have managed to get their years started in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are still finalizing our enrollment counts for the 2020-2021 school year, but we know that in the first year of our statewide virtual charter school, eCampus, we have seen higher than projected growth,” Cassandra Schug, superintendent of the Watertown Unified School District, said. “At this time, we have 224 students enrolled in our eCampus program for 4K-12 including students from across the state. We are excited to see the program continue to grow.”
Principal Sherry Harms said things are going well at St. Henry’s and St. Bernard’s Catholic schools, as the children who attend them have been going face to face in their classes. She said enrollment has been up by about 10 students this late summer and fall.
“We had some inquiries on (options for children to attend here) and we have 10 new students who are mostly younger kids,” Harms said.
Harms said she and other school officials realize there are parents who do not have the option to stay home and, therefore, their children must attend school in person.
According to Harms there is no more room for new students in kindergarten, second, third, fourth and sixth grades.
“We have room in first, seventh and eighth grades,” Harms said, adding she and other school officials hope that student are able to remain for the full year, or even the remainder of their younger years in education.
“Parents said they are pleased with the way things are going,” Harms said. “Our students and teachers are doing an amazing job of working through a hard time and they are keeping their masks on. We are offering mask breaks when the children can go outside and this keeps them from getting too hot and uncomfortable.”
Principal at Good Shepherd Lutheran School, Amy Gromowski, also had some encouraging news Tuesday, saying her teachers and parents have been cooperative and this has allowed for the school year to kick off with lower absentee rates than in the past. She said the lower-than-usual absentee rates are likely due to people paying attention to sanitizing and social distancing requirements. She also said parents have been doing a good job of keeping children home if they are showing signs of being ill.
Gromowksi said the year has been one of “shifting” in term of the school’s enrollment, but it has been a wash, for the most part, with enrollment remaining steady. She said some of the school’s usual students have been entering the Watertown Unified School District’s e-Campus, while some students have come to Good Shepherd because they want to participate in school in a face to face manner.
Students are never locked into schooling for the year at Good Shepherd, according to Gromowski. She said students may come and go, so they can access their educational needs in the most suitable ways possible.
“We have seen some positive changes,” Gromowski said of the COVID-19 environment. “We have seen some new families come to us. We have also seen some new families for whom virtual learning is easier.
