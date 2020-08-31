The Watertown Unified School District is ready to go to back school for the 2020-2021 year starting Tuesday — but it will, of course, begin like no other in history.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought several new words into the everyday vocabulary worldwide, among them “social distancing,” and “working remotely.” For the district, however, perhaps the biggest of these additions is “virtual learning.”
The school district board, administration and staff have been working throughout the summer to determine the best way to begin the school year and, one week ago, solidified its plan to start with students working virtually, on their computers and other devices at home.
Coming with this decision is what the district calls its “Virtual Learning Plan.” This document explains what the virtual landscape will look like for students, parents and staff.
According to the plan, there will be:
- Limited live instruction, such as a morning meeting each day, via Zoom, on a regular schedule at the elementary level with multiple “asynchronous learning experiences” — ones the students do on their own — for youth and families to access at times convenient for them.
- Additional live instruction, via Zoom, on a regular basis at the secondary level.
- Synchronous instruction will be recorded when appropriate for students to access at times outside the live classroom time.
- Attendance will be taken and grades will be assigned.
- Work will be completed and/or submitted through digital platforms such as Seesaw and Schools PLP, feedback given, and assessments taken.
- Student support will be provided in-person, including students who need mentoring/tutoring support, students with social emotional or academic challenges, and those wanting to utilize the WUSD internet on-site.
At the board’s meeting Aug. 24, Watertown School District Superintendent Cassandra Schug explained virtual learning “best practices.”
These are:
- Founded on relationships — strong learning partnerships between teacher and students and among students.
- A purposeful mix of asynchronous and synchronous, or live, instruction.
- Increased opportunities for student information processing.
- Learning standards are clearly articulated.
- Students and educators have shared, or co-created, clarity about success criteria for learning goals.
- Strong and actionable feedback loops from educator to student and student to educator.
- Weekly schedule is predictable, digital platforms are simple.
- Coursework and content is readily available to students at all times.
For those who are interested, the district has also made available a Campus Virtual Charter School. In that, students and families interested in a virtual option for the full school year may explore an eCampus Virtual Charter School.
The school year will kick-off Tuesday with a “Ready, Set, Go! Week” that runs through Friday.
For all elementary schools, grades 4K-5, “Ready, Set, Go!” conferences are being set.
“Instead of our traditional ‘open house,’ our WUSD Elementary Schools will hold ‘Ready, Set, Go!’ conferences individually, with each child and their parent/guardian this week,” Schug said. “Families will be asked to schedule one conference for each of their elementary children for this orientation.”
At the “Ready, Set, Go!” conference, students and families will:
- Attend in-person or virtually, and daytime and evening hours are available.
- Meet the child’s teacher.
- Pick up devices such as Chromebooks, if needed.
- Learn how to log in to Seesaw and other learning platforms.
- Review expectations for virtual learning.
- Receive the child’s home-learning materials.
- Receive a placement test.
A first-week checklist will also be sent home to students, outlining activities for students to complete during the first week of school.
Riverside Middle School, which hosts grades 6-8, will also have some special events during the first week of school, as well.
Traditionally, RMS families attend an open house, where students can meet their teachers and can walk through the building. This year, Riverside staff will hold individual family conferences on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“While we believe that there are benefits to coming to school to meet face-to-face with staff, we recognize that not all are comfortable in doing so,” Schug said. “If that is the case, parents and students may request a virtual meeting. Either way, they must schedule an appointment to arrange a conference.”
These appointments will be used for device distribution, virtual learning expectations, including attendance, and tools for parents and students to use while the district is using a virtual or blended environment.
Every student will be assigned a homeroom teacher. This teacher will be each family’s resource to help navigate the virtual environments whenever people are not fully face to face. This is not an academic class, Schug said, only a support for students and families.
Watertown High School’s grades 9-12 students will also have individual conferences, as opposed to the traditional Back to School Fair.
WHS will hold individual conferences with students and their parents on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Schug said although the district believes there are benefits to coming to WHS to meet face-to-face with staff, as with the middle school, the district recognizes that not all are comfortable in doing so and if that is the case, parents and students may request a virtual meeting. These meetings are mandatory, in part, because they will be used for device, textbook, and materials distribution.
