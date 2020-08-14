With less than three weeks before the school year is set to begin, the Watertown Unified School District has a lot of unknowns before them.
At a three-and-a-half hour school board meeting Wednesday night, the board was bombarded with questions they are still trying to find the answers that left staff and parents frustrated and feeling helpless.
Speaking virtually, one single mother said, “I am an essential employee. I have two children. They will be in the third and sixth grades this year, but I can’t teach them by myself.”
Another parent said she has a child with special needs.
“I’m pleading with the district for help,” she said. “I simply can’t do it by myself. I’m not equipped to teach my child, but the district is.”
One parent blasted school board members by telling them they are placing undue hardships on parents who may have to decide to go to work or stay home and teach their children.
“That’s not right,” he said. “We are frustrated with the district and this is the best you can come up with?”
Watertown Unified School District Administrator Cassandra Schug was appreciative of the questions that arose from board members and parents.
“We will do our best to accommodate the needs of all of our students,” she said. “The program is designed to pivot from one to another. We’re asking our teachers to do a quick turnaround with what we have. There are just a lot of different pieces to consider and we are doing are very best to investigate all of them to make school as safe as we can.”
She said many of the parents raised questions about what to expect in a virtual or blended instructional model.
“Building principals will be reaching out to families early next week with specific details on the family’s particular school,” she said. “It is also important to note that any student/family requesting virtual instruction for students may choose a virtual model for the entire school year.”
Before taking public comment virtually, school board members did not take any action, but discussed the movement between fully virtual, blended and face to face instruction for students, while also being conscious of safety for students and staff members. The discussion was not intended as a reconsideration of opening virtually this fall.
“This meeting is intended to define the transition from fully virtual to face to face once the school year has started,” Watertown School Board President Tony Arnett said.
Arnett shared concerns about students wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. He said he didn’t want to place additional duties on teachers to “police” students, who may not wear their masks and become disruptive with them, distracting classmates and taking time away from their teachers.
“They are teachers,” he said. “We’re not deputizing them to become health officers too.”
Other questions included: Is a mask policy needed or is it a decision left to the teachers? Or do we follow the state mandate?
How do we deal with children with special needs who require individualized lesson plans?
How will the City of Watertown reopening phases effect the movement between fully virtual, blended and face to face instruction?
How long will it take to go from fully virtual to face to face? What about transportation?
What happens when a child is sick? Or shows symptoms of COVID-19? What happens to the class that the student was in? Or the school?
Board member Fred Jandt said if the school district has a policy to deal with cell phones in the schools it should have one on wearing masks in the schools too.
Webster Elementary School Principal Brad Clark said if there is one thing he and his staff know is that young students need clear rules to follow.
“It will be hard for the younger students to know how to social distance six feet away from a classmate,” he said. “They can easily forget the rules and run up to a friend or a teacher and not have their mask on and not be standing six feet away. The younger students need clear rules to follow so they remember them.”
Schug said the teachers told her they want students to wear some form of face coverings so they feel safe.
Fellow board member Steve Kauffeld asked what type of masks students would be required to wear once the school opened for face to face instruction.
“What about the possibility of a hypoxia children may have with wearing a mask, which can cause their oxygen levels to decrease?” he asked. “What if they have cloth masks and they don’t wash them frequently enough? The masks will hold bacteria giving the students bacterial infections such as sore throats, which is a symptom of COVID-19. How are the teachers going to know the difference? Are we going to contact trace the student’s family and invade their privacy? This molehill turns itself in a mountain. This whole idea of wearing masks is a nightmare. I want to have no part in it. Where does the compliance stop in life? Where is the science? Have you looked at Sweden? This whole mantra of terror we’re placing on our students is wrong. You do not do this to our children.”
Schug and Arnett reminded the board they need to follow Gov. Tony Evers’ mask mandate.
“I’m looking to be sensible (when it comes to the masks) and not to the extreme,” Arnett said.
Jandt asked if the district will follow the community health criteria set forth by Watertown Health Department.
“We should be in the buildings when we’re ready,” Arnett said. “I’m speaking for myself here but I would’ve preferred us opening face to face. My guidelines stop short of the Safer at Home order.”
Arnett said the city’s health criteria don’t say whether or not the school district should open virtually or not.
Schug said the board will vote on a resolution at their Aug. 24 meeting regarding transitioning students from a virtual model to either a blended instruction or full day face to face model and setting a date for the transition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.