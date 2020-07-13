Communities in Jefferson and Dodge counties, including Watertown, will be receiving federal governmental aid grants as part of “Routes to Recovery,” an effort funded by $200 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act dollars administered by the state Department of Administration.
Of the $200 million, $10 million will be allocated to Wisconsin’s tribal nations, with the remaining funds being distributed to every Wisconsin county, city, village and town.
The City of Watertown, with its estimated population of 23,952, will be allocated $389,401.
Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland was quick to point out that the city will not necessarily receive all the money allocated, but will be required to submit requests for reimbursements up to that level.
“We will be submitting for purchases of personal protective equipment and cleaning/sanitizing supplies and services,” McFarland said. “We built election shields/sneeze guards, had staff cleaning election locations throughout the day, and spent half our budget for four elections on one election. We have increased our cleaning and sanitizing of every facet of our operation, things like keys, radios, public bathrooms. All need to be cleaned, so we will submit those expenses, as well.”
McFarland said the city will likely also submit for some operational expenses it incurred to host remote meetings.
“It is not clear if the city will be successful in receiving reimbursement for that,” McFarland said. “We’ve gotten different answers. However, we were forced to incur information technology expenses beyond planned expenses, in order to hold remote public meetings. The Department of Justice wanted cities, as much as reasonably possible, to host meetings and to ensure the public had access, so we jumped through many hoops to make that happen.”
McFarland expressed disappointment over how the money is being administered.
“We are allocated ($389,401), but we have to incur those expenses, submit and get reimbursed,” she said “It would have been much more beneficial, during this time of multiple elections, city budgeted revenues lower than anticipated, and our community pivoting with nearly every aspect of our operations, for the state to simply award the funds.”
Watertown Health Department Officer/Director Carol Quest said the majority of funds coming to the health department will be used for disease investigation, contract tracing and monitoring.
“The work focuses on staffing capacity to rapidly respond to all individuals that test positive and their close contacts,” she said. “The other items that we will coordinating with community partners is a COVID-19 testing plan and updating our Pandemic Preparedness Plan.”
In total, Jefferson County, with its population of 84,579, will be allocated $1,375,046, while Dodge County, with its 90,032, will be allocated $1,463,699.
The fund is available to cover unbudgeted expenditures incurred due to the COVID-19 public health emergency between March 1 and Oct. 31 in the following categories:
- Emergency operation activities, including those related to public health, emergency services, and public safety response.
- Purchases of personal protective equipment.
- Cleaning/sanitizing supplies and services, in
- cluding those related to elections administration.
- Temporary isolation housing for infected or at-risk individuals.
- Testing and contact tracing costs above those covered by existing State programs.
- FMLA and sick leave for public health and safety employees to take COVID-19 precautions.
- Meeting local match requirements for expenses submitted for reimbursement by FEMA, to the full extent permitted by federal law.
Every county, city, village and town is allocated a portion of the fund based on population, with a guaranteed minimum allocation of $5,000. To draw down its allocation and receive funds, a grantee must report its eligible expenditures through the state’s cost-tracker application.
The state will:
- Review eligible expenditures entered by July 1 and every two months thereafter, until Nov. 1.
- Subtract them from the grantee’s allocation.
- Reimburse them until the grantee’s allocation reaches zero.
A grantee can transfer its allocation to another unit of government by providing notice to the Department of Administration. Any allocation balances remaining after the Nov. 1 cutoff will be returned to the fund to be used as needed for localized outbreaks or other COVID-19-related local expenditures before the federally imposed end-of-year deadline to spend them.
In addition to Watertown, other Dodge and Jefferson County municipalities scheduled to receive benefits include:
Ashippun, with an estimated population of 2,633, could receive $42,806; Burnett, with its 897 residents could receive $14,583; Village of Clyman, 413, $6,714; Town of Clyman, 783, $12,730; Town of Emmet, 1,295, $21,054; Juneau, 2,734, $44,448; Town of Lebanon, 1,651, $26,841; Village of Lowell, 327, $5,316; Town of Lowell, 1,213, $19,720; Town of Portland, 1,092, $17,753; Village of Reeseville, 718, $11,673; Town of Hustisford, 1,385, $22,517; Village of Hustisford, 1,110, $18,046; Town of Rubicon, 2,272, $36,937.
In Jefferson County, Aztalan, with its population of 1,462, is allocated $23,769; Concord, 2,074, $33,718; City of Jefferson, 7,989, $129,881; Town of Jefferson, 2,194, $35,669; Farmington, 1,380, $22,435; Johnson Creek, 3,021, $49,114; City of Lake Mills, 6,022, $97,903; Town of Lake Mills, 2,108, $34,271; Town of Milford, 1,123, $18,257; Village of Sullivan, 658, $10,697; Town of Sullivan 2,222, $36,124; City of Waterloo, 3,363, $54,674; Town of Waterloo, 906, $14,729; Town of Watertown, 1,996, $32,450.
