If you have a movie buff or a video gamer in the family to purchase holiday gifts for this season, here’s your chance to cross them off your list.
Highland Ventures LTD., the parent company of Family Video, announced Monday afternoon, it is closing its Watertown location at 813 E. Main St. The store has already started its liquidation — selling movies, games, CBD products, and store fixtures. However, Marco’s Pizza will remain open.
The Watertown store will close before the year’s end or when its inventory is sold out. The Family Video in Fort Atkinson closed Oct. 2.
“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Watertown and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service,” said Keith Hoogland, chief executive officer of Highland Ventures LTD.
Family Video has served the Watertown community since 2004.
Despite closing its doors in Watertown, Family Video will still sell its merchandise at www.familyvideo.com.
If individuals are interested in leasing or purchasing the location, they are urged to contact Mike Kohne, mike.kohne@legacypro.com for more information.
However, the last standing brick and mortar movie rental store will continue to operate 250 stores in the Midwest.
The Family Video stores that will remain in Wisconsin include: Appleton, Ashland, De Pere, Eau Claire (South), Green Bay, Howard, Kenosha, Manitowoc, Onalaska, Oshkosh, Racine, Rhinelander, Shawano, Sheboygan, Stevens Point, Sun Prairie, Waukesha, Waupaca, Wausau, West Allis, West Bend and Weston.
Including Watertown, Family Video will shutter the doors of 23 stores in Wisconsin this year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.