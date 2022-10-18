JUNEAU—Dodge County supervisors on Tuesday will revisit the possibility of allocating federal money to the CLR (Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville) Fire and Rescue group for a facility upgrade project.
In September, supervisors postponed a vote on the topic of using $432,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds until this month because the county is studying the possibility of regionalizing its fire and EMS services, said Dodge County Chairperson David Frohling of Watertown.
CLR’s plan is to construct a facility to provide for its emergency medical response personnel. If it is approved Tuesday, the move could be a model for emergency service consolidation in Dodge County’s four regions.
The CLR project was ranked fifth out of 76 projects by the Dodge County ARPA Committee.
Also Tuesday, Dodge County Interim County Administrator Jon Hochkammer and Dodge County Administrator Cameron Clapper will present the county’s proposed 2023 budget.
CLR facility proposal
The CLR Fire and Rescue Group wants to use the funds to construct a standalone facility that would consist of space for two ambulances and living quarters for its staff. The upgrade would allow the CLR Fire and Rescue Group to provide adequate space for emergency responders and space to practice social distancing and proper decontamination when they returned from medical calls.
Supervisor Jeff Caine, who resides in the district CLR covers, said Monday the CLR facility would be located in the southwest quadrant of Dodge County.
“Everything we’ve been talking about regarding EMS was to regionalize EMS in every quadrant of the county,” Caine said. “This proposal puts a station in one of the quadrants of the county which is going to be one of the areas in the county that is going to require some kind of regional EMS attention.”
He said CLR is already ahead of the curve.
“They already merged their departments and merged their first responders, and now they’re asking again to be in the forefront by creating a facility that can house its EMS. It’s not just for Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville. It includes the area around it that will benefit by having the EMS services in that quadrant,” Caine said.
Dodge County received $17.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, which must be allocated to the projects no later than Dec. 31, 2024, with the monies spent by Dec. 31, 2026. Approximately $7.8 million of the ARPA funds has already been granted to 20 proposals submitted by county departments, municipalities and nonprofit organizations within Dodge County.
Budget presentationLast November, Dodge County supervisors approved a tax rate of $4.78 per $1,000 of equalized property value, which was a 36-cent decrease from the numbers homeowners faced in 2021. For a home valued at $195,500 in Dodge County, a resident saw a $68.22 decrease in taxes.
Then, Dodge County finance director David Ehlinger said the 2022 tax levy was at $35,799,547, a decrease of 0.7% or $260,243 from the tax levy in 2021.
Dodge County is currently without a finance director, Clapper said, but the search remains ongoing. Ehlinger left Dodge County in March to accept a position as the Stoughton finance director.
Ehlinger said the total expenses in the 2022 budget is $168.5 million with property taxes making up 21.3% of total revenues.
He said the budgeted revenues increased from $6.8 million in 2021 to $7.5 million next year, with $8.7 million in expenses funded by sales tax. Ehlinger also said $1.2 million from the reserves or fund balance was used while maintaining the goal of three months of budgeted expenses.
