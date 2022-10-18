JUNEAU—Dodge County supervisors on Tuesday will revisit the possibility of allocating federal money to the CLR (Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville) Fire and Rescue group for a facility upgrade project.

In September, supervisors postponed a vote on the topic of using $432,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds until this month because the county is studying the possibility of regionalizing its fire and EMS services, said Dodge County Chairperson David Frohling of Watertown.

