JUNEAU – The Dodge County Board of Supervisors is calling on its citizens to recognize the sacrifices made by veterans.
The board on Tuesday adopted a resolution declaring Oct. 1 through Nov. 11, which is Veterans Day, a time to salute and honor the service of the men and women who are transitioning from the military to civilian life.
The resolution works in tandem with Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide promotion to ensure that all veterans are connected with the benefits they earned while serving the country. The resolution asks residents to display a green light in a window of their businesses or homes beginning Oct. 1 through Nov. 11 to recognize the importance of honoring those who made sacrifices to preserve freedom.
Dodge County Supervisor Jeff Breselow of Mayville said the county should be doing more to help veterans.
“But for the efforts of our veterans and our patriots in this country we would not be here tonight,” he said. “We should do all that we can for our veterans to serve them and help them in the future. It’s great that we’re doing this, but I think there is far more that we can be doing for veterans.”
According to the resolution, approximately 200,000 service members transition to civilian life annually; and, an estimated 20% increase of service members will transition to civilian life in the near future.
The resolution also stated that 44%-72% of service members experience high levels of stress during their transition from military to civilian life.
