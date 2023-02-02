JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board wants to focus on emergency services, highway funding, opioid addiction, high-speed Internet, childcare and housing in the near future.

Those topics arose in discussion about the county strategic plan, which was approved by the board at its January meeting. The county’s executive committee identified the need to establish a strategic plan for two years to help guide the board’s policy and decision-making process. Several supervisors held meetings between May of 2021 and March of 2022 to draft a strategic plan document including a mission statement, vision and values.

