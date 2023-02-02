JUNEAU — The Dodge County Board wants to focus on emergency services, highway funding, opioid addiction, high-speed Internet, childcare and housing in the near future.
Those topics arose in discussion about the county strategic plan, which was approved by the board at its January meeting. The county’s executive committee identified the need to establish a strategic plan for two years to help guide the board’s policy and decision-making process. Several supervisors held meetings between May of 2021 and March of 2022 to draft a strategic plan document including a mission statement, vision and values.
The plan was originally up for adoption at the county board’s September meeting, but they delayed voting on the issue until their January meeting. One of the reasons was due to figures or percentages that were not filled in the plan. It was an issue that supervisor Cathy Houchin brought up again at the board’s most recent meeting.
“As I look through the plan there’s still a lot of yellow highlights that don’t have numbers filled in,” she said. “So we really don’t have all the numbers and some of them were things that we could know, but they’re just not in here and that really bothers me and so we’re voting on something when we don’t even have all the numbers in.”
A motion was suggested to send the plan back to the executive committee for additional work, but Dodge County Corporation Counsel Kim Nass said the resolution before the board “hands it” back to the committee.
“The executive committee took it up, it was postponed from September without any direction at all,” Nass said. “The executive committee actually did some work and took it up and discussed it several times at their meeting. There’s no way to fill the numbers in because you haven’t adopted the plan and handed it off to the executive committee to make assignments to departments or to committees of jurisdiction to do further study.”
A seemingly frustrated Nass asked someone from the executive committee to address the issue.
Supervisor Rob Boelk, who is a member of the executive committee, said the committee members discussed the plan at length over the last few months.
“So, what we’re asking for is you adopt the plan, and the executive committee will fill in the blanks but we’re going to work on it,” Boelk said. “I think the consensus was there were three items we were going to work on first. We narrowed it down EMS, highway funding and opioid addictions. There’s just too much to work, you can’t work on all 10 or 12 subjects all at once so we want to narrow it down to three that we can work on.”
Supervisor Andrew Johnson, who also sits on the executive committee, says adopting the plan gives “the board’s blessing” to start filling in the banks.
