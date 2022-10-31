Dane County’s McCarville hopes to unseat Penterman
Maureen McCarville

Dane County Board supervisor Maureen McCarville is challenging Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus, in the 37th Assembly District race Nov. 8.

The 64-year-old has lived in DeForest since 1980. She has served two terms as a DeForest Village trustee, 11 years as the DeForest police commissioner and is in her fifth term as a supervisor on the Dane County Board.

