Dana Davis and Joe Kallas will square off in the April 4 election for the District 1 seat on the Watertown Common Council.
Davis, who’s currently serving District 1 as an alderperson, is also on the city’s finance and public safety committees.
Davis, who has lived in Watertown for 16 years, is the assistant vice president of online and distance learning at Maranatha Baptist University.
She said experience separates her from her challenger.
“Serving the residents of District 1 this year, I’ve learned the processes and procedures of our city government and developed relationships with Watertown community volunteers, city staff and elected officials,” Davis wrote in an email to the Daily Times. “I’ve participated in the budget process and have a proven track record of effectiveness in negotiating solutions that decrease city spending. With the experience I’ve gained, I’m prepared to advocate for your interests and concerns for another term.”
She is a member of the Watertown Main Street Program, Watertown Family Connections and Calvary Baptist Church.
Kallas is a former teacher, who retired from a position at Fox Lake Correctional Institution. His political experience stems from his time on the Princeton Town Board and Green Lake County Board.
He said the people of Watertown should vote for him because of his honesty.
“People should vote for me because I am honest and will always tell them the truth. I will be a strong voice for people who feel they don’t have one,” Kallas wrote, in an email, to the Daily Times. “I am a consensus builder, but I won’t go along just to get along. I will be very careful when it comes to spending taxpayers’ money. I want to make sure we get the maximum return for the dollars we spend.”
He is also a former volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. He currently volunteers with the Rock River Coalition.
In the Feb. 21 primary, Davis nailed down 238 votes or 45% and Kallas earned 152 votes or 29% of the 526 votes cast, subsequently, knocking Joel Blase, who received 134 votes or 25%, out of the race.
