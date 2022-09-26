JUNEAU – The Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved using the remainder of its ARPA funds that they received for county projects during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday.
The county board voted overwhelmingly in favor of dispensing with its ARPA Project Evaluation Committee and designating the remaining county ARPA funds for county projects.
“The condition has changed since that time the committee was created,” said Andrew Johnson, a Dodge County supervisor, who chaired the ARPA Project Evaluation Committee. “Our budget has some upcoming challenges this next year with labor and health insurance costs. I think to be politically astute that we would use these funds within the county rather than putting them out to the non-for-profits and other municipalities.”
Johnson said his committee has spent a great deal of time evaluating more than 50 projects, and the money could be used for capital projects needed by Dodge County.
“In this resolution, there will be another way that these ARPA funds will be put in our capital improvement plan,” Johnson said.
The entire county board will approve each project that is using ARPA funds.
Supervisor Dave Beal of Juneau questioned a proposal from the CLR (Clyman, Lowell and Reeseville) Fire and Rescue group for a $432,000 facility upgrade project, which was postponed to the October board meeting.
The plan is to construct a facility to provide a safe working environment for emergency medical response personnel. If it is approved by the county board, the move could be a model for emergency service consolidation in Dodge County’s four regions.
Dodge County Board Chairman David Frohling told Beal that since the proposal was already on the agenda it would still be considered by the full board during its October meeting.
Dodge County received $17.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds, which must be spent no later than Dec. 31, 2024 and used by Dec. 31, 2026. Approximately $7.8 million of the ARPA funds have already been granted to 20 proposals submitted by county departments, municipalities and non-profit organizations within Dodge County.
Some of the highlights included:
• In May, the supervisors approved spending more than $3.5 million in ARPA funds for fiber optics in the county, a men’s shelter, upgrading toilets at county parks, funds for shelters at the Dodge County Fairgrounds and two road projects.
• In June, supervisors approved $200,000 for the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation, and $70,000 for the Gold Star Memorial Trail in Dodge County.
• In July, supervisors approved $20,000 for the purchase and installation of a new emergency siren with battery backup for the Village of Lowell.
Dodge County supervisors also approved the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office request for $34,000 to purchase an officer safety robot for high-risk public safety situations was also approved.
In August, supervisors dedicated $770,000 for Astico and Ledge Park expansions, $410,000 for reconstruction of County Highway CJ and Caughlin Road for the Village and Town of Clyman, $350,000 for a new residential subdivision in Horicon, $498,000 for affordable housing and blight elimination in the City of Beaver Dam, $107,000 to replace fire hydrants in the Village of Lowell, and $45,000 for an updated emergency generator for the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Also on Tuesday, the Dodge County Board voted to postpone any action on its strategic plan until January and approved allowing county board members to attend committee meetings by phone or other electronic means up to three times a year, but not remotely for closed session meetings.
