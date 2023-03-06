BEAVER DAM — Dodge County Fair recently announced their headliners for this summer’s free performances.
Country music star Chris Lane will open the fair’s entertainment at 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 on the Dodge County Fairgrounds stage.
Lane has toured with some of the country’s biggest hitmakers such as Kane Brown, Brad Paisley, Dan and Shay and Florida Georgia Line.
He’s scheduled to perform his hit songs: “Big, Big Plans,” “I Don’t Know About You,” “Take Back Home Girl” and “Fix.” Lane’s other hits include “Fill Them Boots,” Summer Job Money and “Stop Coming Over.”
Lane has achieved three-times platinum status plus honors at the Academy of Country Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards and the Radio Disney Music Awards.
Lane is married with two sons and many of his songs are derived from personal experiences.
He was featured in the PEOPLE Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive issue in 2019, was on ABC’s The Bachelor, The TODAY Show and Fox and Friends. He’s also performed at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Jameson Rodgers — another country star — will join Lane in the list of this year’s performers at the Dodge County Fair.
Rodgers’s setlist is set to include:g “Cold Beer Calling My Name” and “Some Girls” Aug. 18 on the Dodge County Fairgrounds stage.
An additional performance on Saturday evening will be announced at a later date.
Tickets to the fair are available at the gate for $10 before noon or $15 in the afternoon or evening. People can purchase advance passes for $35. Children ages nine and under are admitted free with a paid adult admission.
Tickets may be purchased at most Dodge County banks, Beaver Dam Food Pride, Beaver Dam Piggly Wiggly or at the fairgrounds’ office.
