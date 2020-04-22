JUNEAU — Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer urged county supervisors and residents Tuesday to maintain voluntarily compliance with COVID-19 orders.
“People have rights, liberties and the pursuit of happiness and also the right to be able to go where they want, but public health mitigation is proven to work,” Sauer said. “This is not something that is brand new and we’re just coming up with it now. We’ve done this on a smaller scale where he had to close down some schools and work sites and limited people from moving around because that is how you slow down the spread of a disease.”
She said health departments across the nation and even the U.S. Surgeon General’s Office are learning something new about the coronavirus every day.
“It’s evolving,” she said. “It is a strain of the common cold.”
She said the common human coronaviruses — not to be confused with the novel coronavirus, or SARS-CoV-2, currently circulating — can cause mild to moderate upper-respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold, per the Centers for Disease Control.
As of Tuesday, she said Dodge County has 661 negative cases, 19 positive cases and one death. Out of the 19 positive cases, Sauer said 13 of the individuals are now well, but five of the them were hospitalized.
“As testing becomes more available, we will have a more complete picture,” she said.
Sauer said she is not just seeing high-risk patients come down with COVID-19, but those in their 30s and individuals into their 80s, too.
“We’re also seeing additional symptoms from fever, fatigue, cough, shortness of breath to nausea, diarrhea and vomiting,” Sauer said. “One patient told us of a loss of smell. The symptoms are all over the board.”
Sauer said testing for COVID-19 has expanded because more tests are available through public and private labs, but the personal protection equipment is still lacking for some.
She said testing has grown almost five-fold in the past five weeks in Wisconsin, to more than 7,600 tests a day, with plans to continue adding more labs and testing areas in the immediate future.
While there is no medication available for COVID-19, Sauer said she is asking those who have symptoms to treat them.
“That’s the best we can do right now,” she said. “We are trying to lessen any possibility of community outbreaks and slow it down through contact testing.”
Sauer said that if someone is found to have COVID-19, health officials will investigate who that person has been with for the past several days and test them, too.
She also said it’s best to wear a mask in public, continue hand washing and staying 6 feet from one another. She urged those who need to go grocery shopping to go only once a week. She said the same for individuals filling up at the pump.
“Get it done, but maintain voluntarily compliance,” she said.
She said she and Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt have discussed the matter and said they are both working to see residents voluntarily comply with the Safer-at-Home order.
“If something needs to be addressed it will,” she said. “We will take it case by case.”
