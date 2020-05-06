JEFFERSON — Despite increasing rates of domestic violence in larger Wisconsin cities as the COVID-19 outbreak progresses, Jefferson County is seeing no such figures.
In fact, in most locales — including Watertown — domestic and other calls have stayed the same and many have actually decreased, and local law enforcement and mental health experts are unsure why.
According to Watertown Police Department Administrative Capt. Benjamin Olsen, there were 29 domestic incidents from March 25 through April 27. This is compared to 46 domestic incidents during that same time period in 2019.
Lake Mills Police chief Mick Selck said that in his review of domestic dispute cases from 2017 to 2020, from Jan. 1 through April 27, he did not see much difference in the numbers.
“We had two more (domestic incidents) than last year,” Selck said. “We went from three to five, but nothing I can point at and attribute directly to COVID-19.”
Selck said he was unable to predict what to expect during the crisis moving forward.
“These are uncharted waters, but we will get through this,” he said. “Everyone just needs to show a high degree of patience and use some common sense.”
Jefferson Police Chief Ken Pileggi reported on domestic abuse matters handled by his department from Jan. 1 to April 26, 2018, 2019 and 2020, saying each year, respectively, the city showed 15, 23 and 16 instances of the crimes.
Pileggi also reported that total calls to police for service, in all areas, showed steady decreases from January of this year to the present.
In January, there were 1,432 calls for service and 243 with incident reports generated. In February, there were 1,102 calls and 216 incident reports created. In March, there were 914 incidents that resulted in 179 incident reports and from April 1-27 there were 755 calls that resulted in 166 incident reports.
“As you can see, our calls for service have steadily declined,” Pileggi said.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Jeff Parker looked into a variety of incidents for the Daily Times, as well. He examined data from March 1 to April 26, 2019 and compared it with that period this year. Parker looked at incidents including, battery, burglary, child abuse, disorderly conduct, restraining orders, thefts and suicide attempts.
Parker said fewer calls were handled in the same period in 2020, during the COVID-19 crisis that has exacerbated many such calls in bigger cities.
“What is noticeable is that we really have not seen an uptick in any one crime category (during the COVID-19 crisis) other than ‘vandalism/criminal damage to property,’” Parker said. “We have not seen, at our agency, an increase in domestics like some agencies (in the state) have seen.”
Vicki Milbrath is the wife of Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath. She is a master’s level licensed professional counselor with 22 years of experience. She owns and operates Family Resource Associates, which serves the Jefferson County region, and offered some insights into what might be expected as the coronavirus threat continues into summer.
Although the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has reported it has not seen an increase in domestic abuse calls, it has been reported in the Milwaukee media that Milwaukee County’s incidents of domestic abuse have risen 28% during the COVID-19 Safer-at-Home order.
Many law enforcement agencies in the Midwest have seen an increase in domestic abuse calls, Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath, said.
Vicki Milbrath said that although she is pleased Jefferson County has not reported an increase in domestic abuse cases, she is concerned that emotional abuse, which she said largely goes unreported, may have increased.
“It may have increased, specifically, in cases where the victim had previously been isolated by the abuser,” she said. “With the Safer-at-Home orders, victims of this type of emotional abuse are now isolated even more.”
Prior to the pandemic, according to Vicki Milbrath, there was at least a minimal buffer to allow for escape from the emotional abuse.
“Now, many avenues have been cut off for an emotionally abused person to turn to,” she said. “And, if due to circumstances of the pandemic, the abuser is home more hours than before, it inhibits the victim from reaching out for help.”
Dr. Erik Beaver of Watertown Regional Medical Center said there are ways in which people can remain mentally healthy though the COVID-19 pandemic — for their own good and the safety of their fellow, quarantined family members.
“We are social beings and need social contact,” Beaver said. “Reaching out to others more frequently, even just to check in with them about their day is helpful.”
He said daily routines are helpful.
“Maintaining as much of your usual routine can help, because it is familiar. In many cases we will have to establish new routines,” Beaver said. “The routine does not have to always be the same activities, but include both productive and enjoyable activities. Getting up, showering, and getting dressed and doing something will often improve one’s mood.”
He said regular exercise is one of the best things a person can do for themselves. both physically and mentally.
“There is emerging evidence that a healthy diet also impacts our mood through a connection between our digestive tract and our brain,” he said.
Beaver also said “practicing gratitude,” by noting current aspects of life for which a person is grateful, engaging in meditation or other calming skills, and making contact with others through whatever means are available, are all important.
“We all have to accept that our lives are currently changed and we won’t have access to what we typically have,” he said. “Avoiding unhealthy responses, such as alcohol or drug use, smoking, and not relying on food or shopping for emotion-management is also important.”
Milbrath said if anyone knows of an individual being abused — adult or child — either physically or emotionally, they should reach out to the victim if at all possible.
Staff members at Watertown Regional Medical Center, those at Family Resource Associates and others throughout Jefferson and Dodge counties are available to help people with their mental health issues before situations of domestic abuse occur.
Kathi Cauley, director of the Jefferson County Human Services Department, said her staff stands ready, as well.
“We are able to serve all people in Jefferson County through confidential and protected ‘tele-health,” Cauley said. She said her staff members can also see people, in person when necessary, by taking the steps needed to protect everyone.
“Jefferson County Human Services is available, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 920-674-3105,” she said.
