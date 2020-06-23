Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer said the county’s fifth death was a female in her 80s, who lived in an assisted-living facility.
She said out of the five deaths, three of them were between the ages of 60-69 and two were between 80-89 years of age.
“Physical distancing is important,” Sauer said. “If you can’t distance yourself by 6 feet you should wear a mask to protect yourself.”
She said the Dodge County Health Department is following the same guidelines as the Centers for Disease Control is putting out to the public.
“The CDC is looking at the full picture and we follow them and share their findings,” Sauer said Monday. “We encourage people to wash their hands with soap and water. If they don’t have soap and water, they are encouraged to use sanitizer.”
She also said if an individual is sick the person should not go to work.
“It’s all common sense,” she advised.
Also, as the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) continues to test all people and staff at its facilities, updated numbers show a vast majority of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in DOC institutions have recovered.
The department’s COVID-19 dashboard, updated every weekday on its website, showed just three active cases of the virus in staff members at the end of the day on June 19 and just six active cases among those housed at DOC institutions.
Here is a breakdown of the testing numbers for those in DOC care:
• 12,552 total tests administered
• 268 positive cases
• 261 recovered positive cases
• 6 active positive cases
• 1 released positive case (tested positive before scheduled release date)
And here is a breakdown of testing for DOC staff:
• 66 positive cases
• 63 recovered cases
• 3 active positive cases
“The entire DOC staff and especially our Emergency Operations Center team took proactive steps to protect both staff members and the persons in our care,” said DOC Secretary Kevin Carr. “These latest numbers reflect the tremendous job they have done, so far.”
The DOC coordinated with the Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin National Guard to begin testing all staff and persons in our care on May 12. By the end of the day on June 19, mass testing was completed at 22 of DOC’s 37 facilities.
As testing continues, the DOC is continuing to add video visit capabilities to help people in its care stay connected to loved ones while visitation policies are suspended during the pandemic. Currently, video visitation is already underway at:
• Green Bay Correctional Institution
• Columbia Correctional Institution
• Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility
• Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution
• Sanger Powers Correctional Center
• Lincoln Hills School/Copper Lake School
Video visitation has been especially successful at the schools, where youth have conducted 723 Zoom calls with family members since March 26.
By the end of June, visitation is scheduled to be available at:
• Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility
• Fox Lake Correctional Institution
• John Burke Correctional Center
• Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution
• Milwaukee Women’s Correctional Center
• New Lisbon Correctional Institution
• Racine Correctional Institution
• Robert E. Ellsworth Correctional Center
• Redgranite Correctional Institution
• Taycheedah Correctional Institution
• Wisconsin Secure Program Facility
While expanding video visitation, DOC institutions have started working with local health officials and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on a date to safely resume in-person visits.
