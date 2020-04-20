The presidents of the tavern leagues of Jefferson and Dodge counties said Monday their organizations are on board with the Tavern League of Wisconsin's proposal to have bars and restaurants reopening — in limited fashion — by May 1.
The Tavern League of Wisconsin is calling on Gov. Tony Evers to allow bars and restaurants to reopen on May 1, more than three weeks ahead of the end of the current stay-at-home order that has forced the closure of most nonessential businesses.
The lobbying group argued in a statement late Sunday that bars, restaurants and supper clubs could reopen by implementing a variety of safety measures to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
Those steps include requiring all employees to wear masks and gloves; not allowing anyone to be closer than 6-feet from one another; spacing all tables at least 6-feet apart; not allowing more than six people to sit at any one table; and reducing the number of people allowed inside by 50%.
The group also said it would eliminate paper menus, all table condiments and salad bars in order to open on May 1. Evers did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.
Jefferson County Tavern League President Eric Frommgen, owner of the Concord Inn, said he is hopeful he and his fellow tavern owners in the county will be able to reopen soon, operating under the state tavern league’s recommendations.
Frommgen said the taverns of the region have taken substantial financial hits as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, but that some have been able to apply for and receive federal financial assistance because they are small business. Some, however, he said, have not been so fortunate because such assistance is running out.
“As the Jefferson County Tavern League, we have not done anything with the (state tavern league’s recommendation) yet, because there might be some stuff going on this week with the state legislature and we want to see what might happen there,” Frommgen said.
He said that the Jefferson County Tavern League would be in support of the state’s league’s recommendation, “… as long as we can operate safely.”
Frommgen said the coronavirus is leading to the permanent closure of at least one tavern as of Monday, but that tavern had already been for sale. He said his Concord Inn, a long-established tavern, is not likely to close permanently because he has “low overhead.” He owns his building and he does not have a lot of employees. He and his wife, Lori, along with a few others, tend bar at the inn.
“It’s been hard to contact people in the local tavern league lately,” Frommgen said, “but no others are closing that I’ve heard of. If we have to wait beyond May 26 we might lose some. Unlike our situation, some tavern owners have to pay leases and that is where the crunch comes in — and I don’t have as many employees to worry about.”
Kathy Martin, president of the Dodge County Tavern League, said
The governor is facing increasing pressure from businesses and Republican lawmakers to reduce the time of the stay-at-home-order which he extended last week from April 24 to May 26.
To date, 220 people have died in Wisconsin from the coronavirus and more than 4,300 have tested positive.
