Due to the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer-at-Home order, the Octagon House Museum is delaying its opening for the 2020 season until June 3.
The museum was originally scheduled to open on May 2. The museum’s administrative team is working to restructure its guided tours to adhere to social distancing and safe gathering protocols.
The museum relies heavily on income from guided tours to fund its operations, and it is anticipated that revenue will be reduced sharply this year with fewer guests visiting, and the possible cancelation of summer events.
The Watertown Historical Society, which owns and operates the museum, is asking the community to consider becoming society members, if they are not already, or to make a tax-deductible monetary donation to help offset the cost of ongoing expenses, which include utilities, security and maintenance costs.
Membership and donation information can be found online at watertownhistory.org or by emailing whs@watertownhistory.org.
For more information, call 920-261-2796.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.