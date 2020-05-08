JEFFERSON — Partnerships formed in Jefferson and Dodge counties in the years before the COVID-19 outbreak appear to be standing the regions in good stead as the virus lays waste to people’s health, retail businesses and the economy, but encourages innovation.
Officials from Jefferson and Dodge counties on Wednesday afternoon took part in two virtual town hall meetings coordinated by Thrive Economic Development (ThriveED). The sessions served to update participants on where they stand as the lockdown on state business continues, along with social distancing of individuals.
The Jefferson County meeting, itself, was the product of partnerships already in place, as county administrator Ben Wehmeier and Kevin Kaufman, director of the Small Business Development Center at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, took part. It was noted that many area bankers and business owners were listening in remotely to the Zoom session.
At its height, the Jefferson County virtual town hall meeting peaked with about 75 participants and visitors online. The meeting was led by ThriveED President and CEcD Victoria Pratt.
Thrive Economic Development is a public-private partnership launched in 2016 and frequently spearheads economic development efforts in Jefferson and Dodge counties. Supported by a coalition of area business and community and civic leaders, Pratt said ThriveED is dedicated to working toward prosperity in both counties.
Wehmeier said south-central Wisconsin needs an entire “community response” to bring it to recovery from the coronavirus.
He said the recovery curve will be a marathon, not a sprint and that Jefferson County is now moving into the long-awaited “recovery phase.”
It was noted that Jefferson County has 142 long-term care facilities. This is the second highest number in the state, after Milwaukee County.
“But we are doing quite well on cases, as a whole,” Wehmeier said. The elderly are particularly susceptible to contracting serious cases of the virus and at the time of the meeting Wednesday, there were 42 confirmed cases in Jefferson County. Wehmeier commended the Watertown Health Foundation for its community support and collaborations.
The administrator acknowledged that the Safer-at-Home order may end in Wisconsin in May, but added that mental health and crisis calls are increasing.
He also said as development of the 2021 budget approaches, he is not anticipating the county will be receiving much help from other levels of government.
“We’re looking at restrictions on capital purchases and restrictions on other spending,” Wehmeier said. “We will need to work collectively to safely reopen.”
He noted he is seeing area law enforcement agencies and local businesses getting together, as safer ways for Wisconsin’s businesses to open are contemplated. He said a variety of agencies will be involved in the state’s recovery effort and that positive COVID-19 cases could rise as the process moves forward.
Pratt said it will be of benefit to businesses in the coming years to enhance their digital presence online. She said the state is “vastly overbuilt for retail” and that projections indicate 50 percent of all department stores currently in operation in the U.S. will be gone by 2022. This date has been accelerated when compared to pre-COVID-19 estimates. Pratt said this loss of retail establishments will affect property taxes that can be collected by governments and eventually services could be diminished.
She noted that Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co. is planning on closing five of its centers across the country, because it is finding that its workers can complete their job tasks just as well working from home. Pratt said this sort of trend could lead to lenders not being as supportive of retail outlets in the future.
At the moment, according to Pratt, Jefferson County is losing $31.83 per person, per day in gross domestic product.
“As we talk about regional recovery plans, we have to let businesses get back to business without seriously affecting the healthcare industry (through increased coronavirus cases),” she said. “We can’t lockdown forever. We have to figure this out.”
Pratt said that with eventual re-openings of business coming, ThriveED is there to support business operators and get them what they need in term of assistance.
Kaufman said he wished he had a magic wand to heal the community from the affects of the coronavirus, but he obviously doesn’t and noted, “These are complex times.
“Everyone is worried about what the economy will look like next and no one really knows,” he said. “In things like this, you either dive, survive or thrive.”
Kaufman said there are some companies in the area that are being “hugely innovative” and thriving. He noted that one restaurant near his home is specializing in creating 50 meals per day in a limited run of high-quality cuisine that people order and pick it up.
“They do 50 orders on line and when it’s gone that day, that is it. It’s sort of a ‘chef’s choice’ type of thing,” he said, adding he has seen a “coffee van” operating in the area, that allows people to get their hot drinks in the morning while maintaining social distancing.
“There some innovative ideas out there, but retail is going to be tough,” he said. “I don’t know what ’normal’ will look like after this, but there is the saying, ‘Get rich in your niche’ and you have to find out why your customers love you.”
Pratt predicted that, in two years, participants in Wednesday’s virtual town hall meetings will be looking back at the lessons learned during the coronavirus and seeing how many business models were changed.
“But I don’t think we will just flip a switch and the economy will go back to what it was,” she said. “People have to get outside of their boxes and they might find there is something there … We are going to have some tough times in some communities. This is going to sting for awhile.”
ThriveED has a COVID-19 page on its website that is intended to serve area businesses.
Jefferson School District Superintendent Mark Rollefson chimed in near the end of the Jefferson County session, saying students in his district seem to have grown tired of working from home. He said they thought working remotely was “sweet” when it started, but now, he said, “They want back.”
“We are a relational institution,” Rollefson said. “A smile in the classroom goes a long way and we are not coming close to meeting what we would do in a classroom in a year.”
Pratt said she welcomes all input from area businesses and the public when it comes to thoughts and ideas on how Jefferson County can safely reopen.
“We have to be ready to get back to being fully open. We have to have businesses asking, ‘Do we need to be taking temperatures at the door for 30 days? Are we even equipped to do that? Do we need personal protection equipment, or are we OK with just bandanas?’ Send me your thoughts,” she said.
According to Wehmeier, leaders from around the county are learning “how to reimagine” how their respective areas can work in the post-COVID-19 world, and added that fruits of pre-COVID-19 partnerships are being realized.
“We’ve got a lot of participants on this call from all walks of life,” Wehmeier said of the Zoom session.
More meetings like the ones Wednesday in Jefferson and Dodge counties are expected.
“Working with this Jefferson County group has been an awesome experience in an unprecedented time,” Pratt said.
She said the “Back to Business” program concept was introduced in Jefferson and Dodge counties April 1. She said disasters such as floods, tornadoes and pandemics occur and they should be used as learning experiences.
“We can’t waste a perfectly good crisis,” she said. “We must learn from it.”
