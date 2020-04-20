Sheriffs denounce Gov. Evers' Safer at Home order

Dodge County’s Dale Schmidt is one of two Wisconsin sheriffs who have spoken out against Gov. Tony Evers’ extension of the “safer-at-home” order, and asked the governor to develop other plans for reopening Wisconsin’s economy.
On Thursday, Evers said non-essential businesses must stay closed until May 26 to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which continues to close all non-essential businesses and closes schools until the next school year begins.
While Evers and state health officials have maintained that continuing the “safer-at-home” order is essential to help Wisconsin manage the spread of COVID-19, others throughout the state have grown tired and wary of extending the order until late May.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt is causing a stir with a column he released this weekend (and printed in today’s Daily Times) about the governor’s extension of the “safer-at-home” order. In the column, Schmidt has concerns over constitutionality of the order and says his officer will always protect the “lives, property and constitutional rights of citizens.”
Schmidt wrote that the pandemic has left Wisconsinites with “little hope.”
“Part of being a great leader is providing hope and showing that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Relaxing the restrictions with common sense in mind will provide that hope,” Schmidt wrote. “You are standing in the minority in your position to close down our state through the end of May.”
Schmidt adds that while he is directing his deputies to ask residents to comply with the stay-at-home order, he asks them to contact him directly before enforcement, such as making an arrest or closing a business.
“My intent with my order was to evaluate each incident individually to ensure no constitutional rights were infringed upon by actions of the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office,” Schmidt said.
He said that he has not received a single phone call from his deputies regarding the enforcement of the stay-at-home order.
On Friday, Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling posted on Facebook that he will not be enforcing Gov. Evers’ “safer-at-home” order.
“The overreaching measures taken by State government will have dire lifetime consequences for businesses, homeowners, and families,” Schmaling wrote. “I took an oath to uphold the constitutional rights of our citizens and I can not in good faith participate in the destruction of Racine County businesses or interfere in the freedoms granted to all of us by our Constitution.”
Schmaling said he plans to leave the enforcement of the order up to health department experts.
