The number of positive COVID-19 cases is remaining steady in Dodge County, but has jumped in Jefferson County.
On Sunday, they numbered 19 in Dodge County, but increased to 32 in Jefferson County.
Dodge County experienced one COVID-19-related death, while Jefferson has had none.
In the state, there were 4,346 positive test result as of Sunday and 220 deaths.
