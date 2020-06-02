Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. A stray afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms - possibly severe, especially this evening. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 66F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.