As parks go, Sharp Corner is hitting above its weight.
Let’s call it the little park that could.
There has been much fuss about a park that seems not much more than a wide spot in the right-of-way parkway, but this little spot of greenery accomplished some important missions.
First, it cleaned up an environmental mess. Old gas stations across the country are invariably troubled by environmental issues, both known and unknown, from leaky tanks, inadvertent spills and the like. When the city took this over, the rundown old filling station was removed and the site was cleaned up to proper environmental standards.
Score one for the park!
Second, that was a dangerous intersection. The roadway veered sharply at Main Street where it hits College Avenue. The street crossed Main at an awkward alignment that only compounded the nasty corner. Put a sharp curve with a confusing intersection and you have a recipe for accidents or at least near accidents. Those dangers are now gone.
Score another one for the park!
Third, the park’s use of large letters creates an unforgettable moniker that adds a touch of whimsy to that area that is really unlike any other park Watertown has. It makes a statement and kind of says this community likes to have fun. The pergola a ways off the road is also a nice accent to help give the park some definition.
Give it one more score on this account.
By any measure, this park is a success, a small one, but a notable one.
We’re a little uncertain if moving the Santa house to that location is the wisest move, pulling it away from the heart of downtown, but perhaps parking can better be managed at this site. Time will tell if this was also a wise move, but it is one easy change if it is not.
There is so much to be done to create some landmarks at the entrance to the downtown area, to give it a true sense of place, and Sharp Corner Park is a modest start toward creating such a vision on the east end.
With the new library and town square toward the western edge of downtown, maybe these parks can serve as grand entrances to a reimagined, reinvented historic downtown of the future.
We don’t think humble Sharp Corner Park will be looked at by historians as one of the seminal creations the city has done, but perhaps they will remember this for the greater context.
In the midst of the depressing era of COVID-19, when death, illness, business closures and unemployment gripped this nation, the city found time to create a park that made Watertown a better place and did so with a wink that those big blue letters seem to elicit every time you drive by them.
It’s hard to argue this being anything, but a win for the new Watertown era.
