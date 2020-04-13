A Watertown business is playing a helpful role on the medical end of the COVID-19 battle as it provides heating, cooling, air-filtration and other equipment to hospitals in Illinois and Wisconsin for use in coronavirus pre-screening tents set up outside permanent facilities.
Sunbelt Rentals, formerly known as Temp-Air in Watertown until it was purchased in 2019 by the nationwide Sunbelt company, is currently serving 11 medical facilities in Illinois and 15 sites in Wisconsin — all hospitals — according to local Sunbelt Rentals representative Mike Bacchi.
“We are helping to set up outside emergency rooms — triage tents,” Bacchi said of Sunbelt’s work these days. “The hospitals bring in people who think they might have the virus for pre-screening before they go into the hospital.”
Bacchi said, in many cases, first, there is a small tent, then perhaps another, that can accommodate six to eight patients in separate examining rooms.
“We are providing the air conditioning, heating, air filtration and the power generators to operate all this,” Bacchi said, adding that, while Sunbelt does not provide the tents themselves, they are used to teaming up with numerous tent providers in Wisconsin.
Bacchi said, normally, Watertown’s Sunbelt Rentals, with its 21 employees on the west side of the city, provides its power and HVAC equipment to events such as the EAA Fly-In, weddings and golf outings. Although working with hospitals is a new experience for Watertown’s Sunbelt, the business of working in emergency situations is nothing they have not encountered before.
“We’ve not done medical facilities, but we have been part of our national emergency response team where we set things up for hurricanes and other disasters, for the triages that have come with those events,” Bacchi said. “We have worked in situations where there have been displacements of people.”
He said once the Sunbelt’s equipment is set up and operational, staff at the hospitals are training to operate the equipment properly. However, the Sunbelt Rentals team is available for consultation if concerns arise.
“When we set up, it’s just an empty spot. But when we service them, we are outside the tent and we follow protocols,” Bacchi said. “We are distanced from the tents. So all safety measures are in place. We are considered essential personnel working in the state these days. We still provide equipment to construction businesses that are working, as well.”
Bacchi said when the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, Sunbelt Rentals knew its services would be needed, but the extent to which they would be in demand was not fully realized.
“When it all broke out, I felt we’d be needed. We have a strong history of supporting our communities through emergency response efforts,” he said. “We just didn’t know we’d be needed to the extent we have been.
“We knew we’d serve a purpose, just not to this extent.”
Bacchi said Sunbelt still has equipment available to serve more hospitals and schools, if necessary.
“When we are called, we are able to respond,” he said. “I’m just like everyone else. I want to go back to ‘business as usual.’ But we’re happy do our part to help out where we can.”
