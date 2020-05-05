JEFFERSON — As Gov. Tony Evers takes the residents of Wisconsin through the Badger Bounce Back program and opens the state up in phases, Jefferson County Health Department Director and Health Officer Gail Scott said the local community needs to continue to take measures to ensure the safety of all.
Fort HealthCare and the Jefferson County Health Department, under the guidance of the CDC, are recommending wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as in all stores, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.
"Wearing the face covering is a simple way to add protection for yourself as well as others," Scott said.
The CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus, and do not know it, from transmitting it to others.
Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items, or made at home from common materials at low cost, can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.
According to Scott, cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.
"The cloth face coverings recommended are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators," she said. "Those are critical supplies that must continue to be reserved for healthcare workers and other medical first responders, as recommended by current CDC guidance."
Cloth face coverings should:
Fit snugly, but comfortably, against the side of the face.
Be secured with ties or ear loops.
Include multiple layers of fabric.
Allow for breathing without restriction.
Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape.
Scott said cloth face coverings should be washed and cleaned regularly, depending on the frequency of use. A washing machine should suffice in properly washing a face covering.
"Individuals should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose or mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing," she said.
There are several sew and no-sew options of face coverings posted on the CDC, Jefferson County Health Department and Fort HealthCare’s websites.
"As the weather gets nicer outside, it is important to remember we all still need to take precautions and protect ourselves against the virus," Scott said.
