JUNEAU — Dodge County hit an all-time high in COVID-19 cases Monday, public health officer Abby Sauer told county board members Tuesday.
“As of Monday, Dodge County recorded 307 positive individuals,” she said.
Sauer said out of the 1,653 positive number of cases, 390 are from the state’s Department of Corrections while 1,263 are community positive cases with 290 of them active, which means the individuals are in isolation and Dodge County Public Health Department is monitoring those particular cases.
Sauer said Dodge County’s numbers are high and continue to grow.
“At the August meeting, I reported the county having a total of 955 total positive cases. That is 698 in one month totaling 1,653 cases,” she said. “At the July board meeting, I reported there being 577 total positives. We were following 62 cases in July and 168 cases in August. Now, we are following 290 active cases.”
Sauer said Dodge County has also witnessed an increase in its COVID-19 hospitalizations.
“I reported a total of 49 individuals being hospitalized in August,” she said. “As of today (Sept. 22), we have 90 individuals hospitalized, an increase of 41 cases.”
Sauer added COVID-19 deaths have also spiked.
“We have been running at five deaths since mid-June,” she said. “Since early September, we have added five more deaths to our count.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Dodge County’s death toll jumped from 10 to 14 according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Sauer said that because of the COVID-19 health crisis continuing to grow, Dodge County returned to Phase 1 of its reopening process Friday.
“We are asking all non-essential businesses such as bars, restaurants and organizations to drop their occupancy to 25%,” Sauer said. “If there are social gatherings indoors, it should be with 10 people or fewer, with physical distancing.”
She said, at this time, Phase 1 does not effect the schools.
“Schools have their own plans and we communicate with them on a regular basis,” she said. “Our goal is to keep the schools open and the kids in schools.”
Supervisor Jeff Schmitt asked Sauer for a more detailed health report rather than report only the COVID-19 numbers.
“I know that every month we go through the COVID-19 report. My question is what about any of the other public health concerns under your jurisdiction? Can you assemble a report and tell us about, for instance, the number of sexually transmitted diseases this year in Dodge County as opposed to other years?” Schmitt asked. “Or anything else. I don’t care if it’s rabies in bats falling out of the sky. There are health concerns out there and the only thing we talk about is COVID-19.”
Sauer said her department prepares an annual report on all communicable diseases in Dodge County. If something significant were to arise, Sauer said she would make the county aware of it.
She said the age group with the most number of cases affected by COVID-19 is 20-29, but it’s also in the 50-59 age group, too.
“We haven’t seen any school spread as of yet,” she said.
Supervisor Richard Greshay said he knows of two individuals, who were in line to get tested for COVID-19, but, because of time constraints, the two people were not tested.
“They received a letter in the mail saying, ‘They tested positive,’” Greshay said.
Sauer asked Greshay to have those individuals call her so she can check with the testing site to find out what went wrong.
Greshay said his church is following all of the mandates put out by the state and the Centers for Disease Control, but they are still being “punished” for being a non-essential business.
“We are following all of the mandates out there,” Greshay said. “In theses times, with all the problems we have, churches should be essential. We shouldn’t have restraints. I feel like they (churches) belong in the essential category at this time. We haven’t had one positive case. I want to know how long we are going to be punished even though we are doing it right.”
Sauer said, in the end, it’s all about keeping the majority of the public safe and healthy.
