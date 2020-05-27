The Wisconsin Supreme Court has decided to allow local courts to resume in-person hearings and jury trials — if they can come up with plans to protect participants and observers from the coronavirus. Jefferson County is preparing.
“It is my understanding that Jefferson County is putting together a group of people impacted by the courts who will start working on how and when to reopen the courts at a meeting tomorrow,” said Jefferson County Assistant District Attorney Monica Hall on Tuesday afternoon.
Justices suspended in-person hearings and jury trials in March, ordering judges to continue trials to a date after May 22.
“I’ve asked Judge (Ben) Brantmeier to chair a local committee to reestablish in-person appearances and jury trials in our Jefferson County Circuit Court,” Presiding Judge William Hue told the Daily Times Tuesday.
Brantmeier has agreed.
“The committee consists of Judge Brantmeier, Clerk of Courts (Cindy) Hamre-Incha, Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier, representatives of the county district attorney’s office, public defender’s office, Corporation Counsel Blair Ward’s office, Donna Haugom’s emergency services, the county health department and local bar,” Hue said. The first meeting is Wednesday.
“I’ve asked them to work hard to make our courts safe for all participants, staff, lawyers and citizen litigants jurors and visitors,” Hue said. “I’d like them to aspire to open the courts back up any time after July 1.”
Hue said the Jefferson County Circuit Court is “rolling up its sleeves” and getting ready to do its usual, pre-COVID-19 work, with the exception there is a horrible backlog.
“We have a talented group here that knows our courts and constituents,” Hue said. “We are our best resource to undertake this task.”
Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack convened a task force comprising judges, court clerks and attorneys in late April to examine how to resume in-person proceedings.
The task force issued recommendations on May 15 that included calls for participants and spectators to wear face masks, observe social distancing standards and use hand sanitizers, and clerks to include a note in jury summons detailing the precautions the court has taken. The court issued an order Friday evening that allows individual municipal and circuit courts to resume in-person proceedings, including jury trials, on a county-by-county basis if the courts prepare a plan to do so safely.
Each plan must mandate face masks for anyone present in a courtroom, although a judge can allow a witness to testify without one, spell out practices for cleaning frequently touched surfaces and require courthouse signs directing people to hand sanitizer.
The chief judge of each judicial administrative district must approve the plans before proceedings can resume. The chief judge’s signature would invalidate the Supreme Court’s suspensions and allow hearings and trial to resume in the local court that submitted the plan.
Justices Rebecca Bradley and Daniel Kelly disagreed with Friday’s order. They wrote in a dissent that the Supreme Court should simply let its orders suspending in-person proceedings expire and leave running courtrooms up to individual judges.
A call to the appropriate Dodge County official was not returned as of press time.
