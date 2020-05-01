JEFFERSON — Farmers’ markets in Wisconsin are considered essential businesses that may remain open because they provide a critical food resource.
According to information provided by Jefferson County Health Department Director Gail Scott, markets also provide an essential opportunity for Wisconsin farmers to connect with their communities.
The following guidance, offered by Scott, is intended for farmers’ markets, vendors, and customers to provide recommendations on how to safely operate and interact.
Minimum requirements for operations are:
- Close all seating intended for consuming food.
- Prohibit food samples.
- Self-dispensing unpackaged food areas, including fresh produce, may stay open.
- Areas that require customers to use tongs or scoops are encouraged, but not required; vendors must sanitize the tongs and scoops frequently.
- Follow social distancing requirements between all individuals on the premise to the maximum extent possible.
