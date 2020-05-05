A pair of virtual town hall meetings related to the impact of the COVID-19 virus on the community and area businesses are scheduled for Wednesday in Jefferson and Dodge counties.
These town halls are presented by Thrive Economic Development, the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce and the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-Whitewater.
According to ThriveED, panelists will provide an update on the local impact of COVID-19, as well an economic outlook for county operations.
Participants will also provide a legislative overview and an update on resources available to businesses while the Safer-at-Home order is in place.
The two sessions will feature one for Dodge County and one for Jefferson County.
The public is welcome to virtually attend one, or both.
Registration information is available at Zoom, where both meetings will be conducted or by contacting julio@thriveed.org.
Panelists for the Jefferson County session that runs from 3-4:30 p.m. are Jefferson County Administrator Ben Wehmeier, Thrive Economic Development President Vicki Pratt and Wisconsin Small Business Development Center at UW-Whitewater Director Kevin Kaufman.
The panelists for the Dodge County session from 5-6:30 p.m. are Dodge County Board of Supervisors Chairman Russell Kottke, Pratt and Kaufman.
