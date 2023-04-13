TDS Telecommunications started construction on an all-fiber, high-speed internet network in the city.
When completed, the network will provide access to faster internet speeds for more than 9,300 homes and businesses. In addition, TDS’ arrival brings Watertown a new option for TV and phone service.
“We’ve been pleased with the opportunity to work with TDS over the last several months planning for this construction to begin,” said Watertown Mayor Emily McFarland. “Adding another option for these services for our residents is important in ensuring affordable access.”
The network gives customers the ability to upload and download files – regardless of size – nearly instantaneously. The network not only makes it easy to stream and do work or school from home, but it’s well-suited for commercial needs and households with large, shared internet needs.
Residents can also choose TDS TV®+, a full-featured TV product, and phone services. TDS offers businesses dedicated connections, TDS TV+, and managed IP—TDS’ hosted VoIP communications solution.
“We’re excited to make this major private investment and begin building a high-speed internet network that will serve the community for years to come,” said Drew Petersen, TDS senior vice president of corporate affairs.
TDS is a participant in the affordable connectivity program. Qualified ACP customers can receive symmetrical speeds up to 200Mbps at no cost with the company’s TDS Connect product.
Construction will be done in phases, with residents able to connect when work is completed in their neighborhood. Residents will be notified in several ways before construction starts, including signage and by postcard, letter, and door hanger. Contractors will work to minimize disruptions and restore any areas impacted by the burying of fiber-optic cable.
Besides Watertown, TDS has projects in development in virtually every corner of the state, investing nearly a billion dollars to expand its fiber network in Wisconsin.
Residents can visit TDSFiber.com for more information and to sign up for updates.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.