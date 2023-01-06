Columbus man sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing Horicon State Bank in Neosho
Alan Schade is led into a Dodge County Circuit Courtroom for his preliminary hearing related a Neosho bank robbery.

JUNEAU—A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday for robbing the Horicon State Bank in Neosho while wearing an ankle monitor from another felony case.

Alan Schade, 44, of Columbus, was found guilty of robbery of a financial institution, misdemeanor theft and felony bail jumping in October. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger also sentenced Schade to 12 years of extended supervision, according to online court records.

