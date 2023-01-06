Columbus man sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing Horicon State Bank in Neosho

JUNEAU—A man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Wednesday for robbing the Horicon State Bank in Neosho while wearing an ankle monitor from another felony case.
Alan Schade, 44, of Columbus, was found guilty of robbery of a financial institution, misdemeanor theft and felony bail jumping in October. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger also sentenced Schade to 12 years of extended supervision, according to online court records.
Pfitzinger also ordered Schade to pay $2,124 in restitution.
Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a bank alarm at 3:19 p.m. Jan. 26 from the bank on South Schuyler Street in Neosho, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.
Although he didn’t display a weapon, Schade walked into the bank and gave a note to the teller stating, “Put everything in the bag and no one will get hurt.” He then handed the teller a white, plastic grocery bag.
The teller gave Schade marked U.S. currency, known as “bait money,” which had known and documented serial numbers on the U.S. currency, the complaint stated.
The two tellers told investigators he came into the bank the same day about noon and asked for a deposit slip and left. They believed he was conducting surveillance of the bank.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office sent a Wisconsin Crime Alert out to law enforcement for a bank robbery that occurred at 5 p.m. Jan. 24 at a bank in Ixonia.
Jefferson County investigators shared photographs of Schade’s vehicle used in the Ixonia incident, which was the same vehicle used in the Neosho bank robbery, the complaint stated.
Dodge County Sheriff’s detectives also sent a Wisconsin Crime Alert on the Neosho bank robbery and found Schade’s vehicle at a Waterloo home, where he was later arrested and brought to the Dodge County Jail, the complaint stated.
When Dodge County investigators questioned Schade, they found him wearing a GPS ankle monitor related to a felony case in Waukesha.
A Dodge County detective was able to track down the historical information associated with the GPS monitor and discovered Schade was at a bank in Ixonia when it was robbed. The information showed Schade was present at the Neosho bank both at noon and at the time of the robbery Jan. 26, according to the complaint.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.