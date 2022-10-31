Columbus incumbent William Penterman makes his case in race against Dane County supervisor Maureen McCarville

William Penterman

Incumbent U.S. Rep. William Penterman, R-Columbus, will square off against Maureen McCarville on Nov. 8 for the 37th Assembly District seat.

Penterman, 26, won the seat in a special election in July of 2021 after State Sen. John Jagler, R-Watertown, won his own special election in April of 2021. McCarville, 64, is a DeForest resident and Dane County Board supervisor.

Load comments