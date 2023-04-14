Bryfczynski convicted of vehicular homicide in Juneau courtroom
Buy Now

Daniel Bryfczynski is shown as he waits for the jury to be seated for closing arguments in his homicide trial Wednesday in the Dodge County Circuit Court of Judge Kristine Snow.

JUNEAU — It took less than 50 minutes Wednesday for Dodge County jurors to find a former Horicon man guilty in the June 2021 drugged-driving homicide of a Lake Mills woman.

Daniel Bryfczynski, 48, currently of Fond du Lac, could face up to 62 years in the state’s prison system when he is sentenced May 12 at 1 p.m.

Tags

Load comments