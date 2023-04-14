Bryfczynski convicted of vehicular homicide in Juneau courtroom

JUNEAU — It took less than 50 minutes Wednesday for Dodge County jurors to find a former Horicon man guilty in the June 2021 drugged-driving homicide of a Lake Mills woman.
Daniel Bryfczynski, 48, currently of Fond du Lac, could face up to 62 years in the state’s prison system when he is sentenced May 12 at 1 p.m.
It was obvious that Bryfczynski’s drug use caused the crash that killed Tammy Hafenstein and injured two others, Wisconsin Department of Justice prosecutor Emily Thompson said in her closing arguments.
Jurors ultimately agreed.
“There are a lot of things that Tammy will never get to do because of what happened, what the defendant did,” Thompson said. “He made a choice. He took the drugs and chose to drive. He caused the death of Tammy Hafenstein and the injury to two other people.”
The defense for Daniel Bryfczynski maintained it was his fatigue that led to the head-on collision that occurred in June 2021 on Highway 33 east of Highway 26 in Oak Grove, killing Tammy Hafenstein of Lake Mills and injuring her daughter and a man traveling with Bryfczynski.
Bryfczynski was convicted of homicide by operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, causing injury by use of a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, causing injury while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance and a second offense of possession of marijuana. He also faces two misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
A witness to the late morning crash called it an “explosion,” according to prosecuting attorney Emily Thompson in the courtroom of Judge Kristine Snow.
“It was an intense experience for the witnesses,” Thompson said.
The impact was so forceful that the driver’s side of Hafenstein’s vehicle was “virtually gone,” according to Thompson.
Thompson went on to lay out her case that Bryfczynski’s blood contained evidence of illegal drugs, including a cocaine metabolite, when it was drawn following the crash and that it was drug intoxication that led to him falling asleep at the wheel of his eastbound pickup truck.
A blood draw revealed Bryfczynski may have been driving with ketamine, marijuana, cocaine and opiates in his system, the complaint stated.
Ketamine is a medication primarily used for induction and maintenance of anesthesia. It induces a trance-like state providing pain relief and sedation.
Defense attorney Christopher Hartley has argued there was insufficient evidence to convict Bryfczynski.
The defense conceded the drug paraphernalia and drug possession charges.
Drugs found in Bryfczynski’s system in the post-crash blood draw were administered in an ambulance and on a trip to an area hospital by Flight For Life helicopter, Hartley argued.
He sustained injuries that included a broken leg and used a cane during the trial.
Bryfczynski rose at about 4:30 a.m. the day of the crash to meet a friend from Horicon to go fishing on Little Green Lake, north of Horicon.
Hartley said after they got their boat in the water, Bryfczynski had up to four puffs of marijuana and they started fishing.
It was hot weather and a slow day for fishing, so they decided to return to Horicon on Highway A in the late morning. They turned in their Ford F150 east onto Highway 33 and shortly afterward the crash occurred about four miles west of Horicon. Bryfczynski fell asleep, leading to the crash.
“This is not an easy case. It’s tragic. There are no winners here, only losers all the way around,” Hartley said. “This is very sad. We all feel horrible about this, but it was an accident.”
Hartley maintained that there was no active cocaine in Bryfczynski’s system, only a metabolite that showed the active cocaine had cleared his system before the crash.
“Falling asleep happens,” Hartley said, noting Bryfczynski is guilty of possession of paraphernalia, but, “The government has not proven the other charges.”
