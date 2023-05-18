Bougton Street constructions starts tomorrow The Daily Times Staff Ed Zagorski Author email May 18, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Construction on Boughton Street began 500 feet east of the State Highway 16 frontage road Wednesday and will continue to Schuman Drive/Watertown city limits.Pavement milling will be done during Wednesday’s afternoon hours with new asphalt pavement put down during Thursday’s morning hours.The work is dependent on the weather conditions.The city of Watertown contracted with Payne and Dolan of Waukesha to perform the construction.Before the work begins, Boughton Street will remain open to traffic.All construction-related questions should be directed to the city’s engineering division at 920-262-4060. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ed Zagorski Author email Follow Ed Zagorski Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Stories of the Week Celebrations Community invited to be fascinated at Watertown High School on May 17 Neal Patten npatten@hngnews.com 21 hrs ago Local News Bentzin Family Town Square opens Saturday Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com May 17, 2023 Local News Developer asks for Watertown Library parking spaces for residents Ed Zagorski edz@wdtimes.com May 15, 2023 Local News Lane closure of westbound land of East Main Street between First to Water streets By The Daily Times Staff May 10, 2023 Trending Now Developer asks for Watertown Library parking spaces for residents Riverhouse on the Rock: New 101-unit luxury multi-family development coming soon Former Horicon man sentenced to 15 years after fatal crash with Lake Mills woman Watertown book launch to celebrate Wisconsin dairy author Jefferson High musical receives state acknowledgment Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.